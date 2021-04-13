Mourinho’s future has been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks.

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly explored the possibility of appointing Maurizio Sarri if Jose Mourinho were to leave the club.

Mourinho has endured a difficult season at Spurs with the north Londoners currently seventh in the Premier League table and struggling to secure Champions League football for next season.

Spurs have lost 10 times in the league this term, the most recent of which saw them fall to a 3-1 loss to Manchester United at home on Sunday, while they were dumped out of the Europa League in embarrassing fashion by Dinamo Zagreb.

Jose Mourinho.

Unsurprisingly, Mourinho’s future has become the subject of intense speculation. Spurs are thought to covet RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann but, according to Italian outlet RAI Sport (via Area Napoli and Sport Witness), former Chelsea and Juventus boss Sarri is a candidate to replace to the struggling Portuguese coach.

Sarri is currently out of work after leaving Juve at the end of last season having guided the Bianconeri to the Serie A title.

The 62-year-old is well-known to Premier League fans given his stint at Chelsea, who he led to Europa League success in 2019.

Maurizio Sarri.

However, while Spurs are said to be interested in the Italian, Sarri’s preference is believed to be a return to Napoli, where he sculpted his reputation as one of Europe’s most innovative coaches during a three-year spell between 2015 and 2018.

Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso is thought to be secure in his position, however, having overseen an upturn in the club’s form over the last six weeks.

10 – José Mourinho has suffered 10 league defeats in a single season for the first time in his entire managerial career. Decline. pic.twitter.com/xiN197rEN6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 11, 2021

Jose Mourinho at Spurs.

As for Mourinho, the former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United boss has the opportunity to land his first piece of silverware as Spurs boss in a few weeks’ time when Tottenham take on Manchester City in the EFL Cup final on April 25.

But Mourinho does appear to be running out of time at Spurs. Last week, the Telegraph reported that some players are growing increasingly frustrated with the manager blaming them for poor performances.

The Telegraph also named Nagelsmann as Tottenham’s preferred choice for Mourinho’s replacement, but given Sarri is currently unattached, the Italian would be an easier – albeit divisive – appointment.

__

LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con and Conan will take to the mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World. The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football. Episode 3 of LOI Arena is free to listen to here. Former Dundalk teammates Robbie Benson and Brian Gatland joined the lads to chat about their clubs contrasting starts to the season, Brian’s cruciate injury and much more.The podcast will form part of a new membership offering from Pundit Arena that focuses on Irish soccer fans for just €3.99 per month, less than a euro per week. Fans can sign up or register to listen for free at https://punditarena.com/loiarena.You can also follow the show on Twitter and contact us via email at loi@punditarena.com. (edited)

Pundit Arena Episode 1 – New Beginnings! – Pundit Arena LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con Murphy and Conan Byrne take to the Mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World. The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football. (28 kB) https://cdn.punditarena.com/uploads/2021/03/loi-1.jpg Pundit Arena Episode 3 – Pundit Arena LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con Murphy and Conan Byrne take to the Mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World. The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football. (28 kB) https://cdn.punditarena.com/uploads/2021/03/loi-1.jpg Pundit Arena LOI Arena Archives – Pundit Arena The League Of Ireland Podcast. twitter.com LOI Arena (@LOI_Arena) | Twitter The latest Tweets from LOI Arena (@LOI_Arena). Con Murphy and Conan Byrne are back with a brand new League of Ireland podcast. Check out new episodes every Sunday evening.

Read More About: jose mourinho, maurizio sarri, tottenham hotspur