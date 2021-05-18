Tottenham Hotspur respond to reports linking Harry Kane with summer exit

It could be the saga that dominates the summer transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur have issued a brief statement in response to reports that star striker Harry Kane will push for a move away from the club this summer.

On Monday, it emerged that Kane has reportedly informed Spurs of his desire to seek a new challenge after another deeply frustrating campaign in north London which will see the club again miss out on Champions League qualification.

Were Kane to leave Tottenham, he would not be short of potential suitors with Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea all said to be interested in signing the 27-year-old.

Tottenham’s statement on Kane.

Spurs released a brief statement when asked by the Evening Standard for a comment on the reports.

“Our focus is on finishing the season as strongly as possible,” read the statement. “That’s what everyone should be focused on.” Kane’s potential availability is likely to spark an intense bidding war between Tottenham’s Premier League rivals this summer. 🗣”This has been going on for a year.” @skysportspaulg with the latest on Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham after announcing his desire to leave this summer pic.twitter.com/jKbrZKwtQ1 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 18, 2021 The England striker is likely to cost somewhere in the region of £150m, and while Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will be naturally reluctant to negotiate with the likes of City, United and Chelsea – all of whom are set to finish higher than Tottenham this season – Kane believes he has a gentleman’s agreement with Levy. As per The Athletic, Kane was keen on a move to City last summer only to agree to a further year at Spurs. Their report adds that while Kane believes he’s entitled to a move this summer, Levy is “not going to give him what he wants”. Back in April, Kane spoke of his desire to win ‘team trophies’ after clinching yet another individual accolade with the Premier League Player of the Year at the 2021 London Football Awards. Kane has scored 220 goals in 334 games for Tottenham but is yet to land a major piece of silverware with the club having lost in three major finals, including the 2019 Champions League final to Liverpool and this year’s EFL Cup showpiece to Manchester City. “When I look back at the end of my career, these are all the things I’ll go over and take in a little bit more, but the goal right now as a player is to win team trophies,” he said via Sky Sports. “As much as this is great, I want to be winning the biggest team prizes. We’re not quite doing that. It’s bittersweet, but it is what it is. I’m proud to win [Premier League Player of the Year], it’s been a good season on the pitch.”

