Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly identified Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and Manchester United’s Anthony Martial as two potential makeweights for Harry Kane this summer. The England captain still has three years remaining on his contract with Spurs.

On Monday, reports emerged claiming Kane has informed Spurs of his intention to leave the north Londoners, with City, Man United and Chelsea among the clubs said to be interested in his signature.

According to the Daily Mail, there has been an acceptance at Spurs for some time that Kane would leave at the end of the season with the England captain having made no secret of his desire to challenge for major trophies and play in the Champions League.

And the Mail’s report claims that Tottenham’s recruitment department have earmarked Jesus and Martial as two players the club should look to bring in if Kane were to move to City or United.

Jesus, 24, who moved to City from Palmeiras in 2017, has scored 13 goals in 39 appearances this season after an impressive 23-goal haul during the 2019-20 campaign.

Martial, on the other hand, has endured a frustrating season at United with just seven goals in 36 games in an injury-hit campaign (the Frenchman has not played since March).

The 25-year-old did, however, enjoy his most prolific season at Old Trafford in 2019-20 with 23 goals in 48 outings.

Kane, who will turn 28 in July, is under contract at Spurs until 2024 and may cost as much as £150m.

However, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is said to be hesitant about negotiating with either Manchester club. Dimitar Berbatov’s move to United in 2008 and Kyle Walker’s departure to City in 2017 has put a strain on his relationship with both.

Spurs reportedly made enquiries to Borussia Dortmund over star striker Erling Haaland in February but were put off by the player’s demands for £350,000-a-week.

🗣”I want to be winning the biggest prizes as a team and we are not quite doing that.” Harry Kane speaking last month and saying individual awards are great but the goal is to win team trophies pic.twitter.com/ApIEKn81wE — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 17, 2021

Kane has established himself as one of European football’s deadliest strikers since breaking through at Tottenham in 2014, scoring 220 goals in 334 games (including 32 in all competitions this term) and twice winning the golden boot.

However, his elite marksmanship has yet to yield silverware with Kane having finished as a runner-up with Spurs in the 2019 Champions League final, where they lost to Liverpool, and the EFL Cup in 2015 and earlier this year.

According to the Guardian, Kane has been left disillusioned with the direction in which Tottenham are heading after another difficult season that cost manager Jose Mourinho his job.

Their report also states, that while Kane would prefer to stay in England, he would consider a move to Spain, which would emulate the path set by Gareth Bale, who moved from Spurs to Real Madrid in a then world-record deal in 2013 (before returning to Tottenham on a season-long loan in September).

Tottenham are currently sixth in the Premier League and are destined for another year in the Europa League.

