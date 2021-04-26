Tottenham eye Ajax boss with Daniel Levy reportedly keen to appoint attacking coach

Daniel Levy is keen to appoint Jose Mourinho’s successor sooner rather than later.

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly one of the coaches being considered by Tottenham Hotspur as club chairman Daniel Levy steps up his search for Jose Mourinho’s replacement.

Mourinho was sacked last week with the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss paying the price for a downturn in league form and Spurs’ embarrassing Europa League exit at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb.

Ryan Mason was appointed interim head coach until the end of the season, and while the former Spurs midfielder led the team to a 2-1 win over Southampton in his first game in charge, he was unable to mastermind success in the Carabao Cup final as Manchester City won 1-0.

Tottenham eye Ajax boss Erik ten Hag.

According to the Daily Mail, with top target Julian Nagelsmann set to join Bayern Munich from RB Leipzig in the summer, Levy is keen to press ahead with his search for an attack-minded coach with Mourinho having faced intense criticism for his defensive brand of football.

As per the Mail’s report, Levy is considering an approach for Ten Hag. The Dutchman has impressed during his spell in charge of Ajax, leading the Amsterdam club to a league and cup double in 2019.

Ten Hag also guided Ajax to the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2018/19 (where they lost to Tottenham), attracting plaudits for his team’s attack-minded displays.

Ajax are well on course to win their second Eredivisie title under Ten Hag, whose deal expires at the end of the season.

Other names being mentioned include Brendan Rodgers, who has enjoyed an excellent season at Leicester City. The Foxes are currently third in the Premier League and on track for Champions League qualification, while they will have the chance to land some silverware when they face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 15.

However, Rodgers is said to have ‘reservations’ about taking over at Spurs as the Northern Irishman will supposedly find it difficult to walk away from Leicester if they qualify for the Champions League.

The report states that Belgium boss Roberto Martinez would be interested in the role, while Spurs are also said to be impressed with Gareth Southgate’s work as England manager.

____

LOI Arena.

LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con and Conan will take to the mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World. The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football.

Episode 5 of LOI Arena is free to listen to here. Former Celtic, Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic midfielder Paul Byrne gave Con and Conan an incredibly raw account of the many highs and lows of his football career.

The podcast will form part of a new membership offering from Pundit Arena that focuses on Irish soccer fans for just €3.99 per month, less than a euro per week.

Fans can sign up or register to listen for free at https://punditarena.com/loiarena. You can also follow the show on Twitter and contact us via email at [email protected].

Read More About: Brendan Rodgers, Erik ten Hag, jose mourinho, tottenham hotspur