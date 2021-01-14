Thomas Muller not impressed with interviewer for laughing after shock Bayern Munich defeat

“You are laughing here now.”

Thomas Muller grew frustrated with an interviewer after Bayern Munich were dumped out of the DFB-Pokal Cup by lower-league opposition.

The Champions League holders were defeated 6-5 on penalties following a 2-2 draw in the second round with second-tier side Holstein Kiel.

Both teams dispatched their first spot-kicks before Bayern’s Marc Roca saw his effort savedm allowing Fin Bartels to fire the underdogs through.

Following the game, Muller was involved in a tense interview with Valeska Homburg, a reporter for German broadcaster ARD, who he felt had laughed while asking a question.

“What do you think? You are laughing here now,” said Muller.

Homburg claimed that she had not laughed while asking the question, to which Muller interjected with: “Of course you laughed.”

“The mood is what you would expect,” added the 31-year-old.

“We are of course down, you can of course imagine that. That the mood is not good.”

The defeat marked Bayern’s earliest exit from the competition since the 2000/01 season and came on the back of a shock 3-2 Bundesliga loss to Borussia Monchengladbach, which saw the Bavarians squander a 2-0 lead as they gave hope to the chasing pack in Germany’s top tier.

“It’s a shock of course,” Bayern boss Hansi Flick told the club’s website after being dumped out of the cup.

“We’re very disappointed, we wanted to defend the treble.

“Taken altogether, it was down to details, the team showed great spirit. We were dominant, which was our aim. It’s very annoying that we conceded the equaliser in the last second.

“We must congratulate Kiel, they made it a real cup fight, they were completely committed.

“We must put it behind us and do things better. We must be more compact at the back. We must apply more pressure and be more solid when it comes to balls over the top.

“It’s surprising, that’s what the cup is like. Kiel defended well, their keeper turned in an outstanding performance. It just happens in penalty shootouts, I don’t blame (Marc) Roca at all.”

