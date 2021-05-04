Thierry Henry backs Roy Keane and two other Man United legends to make Premier League Hall of Fame

A solid six from Henry.

In April, the Premier League launched its Hall of Fame.

The first two inductees came as no surprise: Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry.

Now, with the league’s all-time leading goalscorer and the Arsenal legend included, attention turns to who will join them in the official pantheon of Premier League greats.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Henry chose six players who, for him, deserve a place in the Hall of Fame.

Thierry Henry and Roy Keane.

Henry began by discussing Roy Keane. “I get annoyed when people talk about Roy Keane and about his tackles, that he was hard,” said the Frenchman.

“Yes, he was, yes he was. He could tackle people as well all know, but what a player he was. He could pass the ball, he could score goals.

“I was in the stand when he scored that header to bring his team back into the Champions League semi-final (against Juventus in 1999) and I was like wow.

🗣”I did not expect it that early.” Thierry Henry said he was surprised to be one of the first to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/PdaaQBVf98 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 4, 2021

“The way he brought his team back into the game. The way he battled in midfield. The way he could galvanise everyone and make them play better by just who he was.

“I won’t say what he was saying on the field at times to some of his team-mates, but I was like wow. I understand why they listen. Also because he was a hell of a player. He could play.”

Henry hit the nail on the head when it came to Keane. So much of the discourse around the former United captain centres on his uncompromising brand of leadership.

And yes, while Keane was a remarkably midfield general for United, his first touch, range of passing and driving runs from deep are often overlooked. But not by Henry.

Henry also revealed that Paul Scholes was the player who would strike fear into the hearts of Arsenal players.

“When we used to play Man United, and you guys know the team they had and how great they were, every time we played them, we wanted to stop him,” recalled Henry.

“He was making the team tick. We were scared of him. I’m not saying we were not scared of the others, but him first and foremost: if you stop him, you stop a lot of Man United.”

Henry also heaped praise on his fellow countryman Eric Cantona, who was the catalyst for United’s Premier League domination in the 1990s after joining from Leeds United.

“He was very French, wasn’t he? The collar up, his goals, his attitude, the way he used to score goals, like, ‘so what?’

“A French guy, that goes and plays for Man United, and your nickname is the king? When you know the history of the club, I was like, ‘wow’.” Henry also included Patrick Vieira and Dennis Bergkamp, who he played alongside in Arsene Wenger’s ‘Invincibles’ Arsenal team. Henry’s final picks was former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard who, he claimed, could ‘dominate a game on his own’. 🗣”I get annoyed when people talk about Roy Keane and his tackles.” Last night on MNF Thierry Henry & @Carra23 debated who should be the next 6 players to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/ZFviGk9Y6Z — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 4, 2021 Sitting across from Henry, Jamie Carragher chose fellow Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard. “There is no player in the history of the Premier League who was in the PFA Team of the Year more than Steven Gerrard,” said Carragher. “That shows what the players who played against him thought of him. “I’ve always said the man sat across from me (Henry) is the best player to play in the Premier League, but I think Steven Gerrard is the best all-round player.”

