Steven Gerrard reveals what Jurgen Klopp told him before Rangers appointment

Gerrard this season led Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years.

Steven Gerrard has recalled the advice he received from Jurgen Klopp prior to becoming Rangers manager in 2018.

Gerrard’s appointment at Ibrox marked the Liverpool legend’s debut foray into management after a revered playing career that peaked in 2005 when he captained the Reds to the Champions League.

The 40-year-old has been praised for shifting the balance of power in Scottish football back in Rangers’ favour after wrestling the league title away from Celtic.

‘Klopp told me to be as balanced as you can’ – Gerrard

And speaking to Sky Sports, Gerrard remembered having a conversation with Liverpool boss Klopp in which the German offered him tips on how to successfully lead a team from the touchline.

He said: “I remember having a conversation with Jurgen about management before I even took this role – ‘what are some of the key things you can tell me? What can I take from you that will help me moving forward?’

“He always said to try and be as balanced as you can. Now I know exactly why he said that.

“Because this journey takes you all over the place – incredible feelings, but it has also taken me down as well.”

Gerrard also expressed pride at Rangers’ achievements this season but said he is determined to ‘put the cup thing right’ after they were knocked out of the Scottish Cup on penalties by St Johnstone.

“I’ll be immensely proud of what we achieved, I’ll reset myself and do whatever I need to do in the background to try and make this group as strong and competitive as I can,” added Gerrard.

“I’m as ambitious as anyone connected to this club. I want to try and get this club Champions League football and to defend our title with our life, and I want to put the cup thing right as it doesn’t sit well with me.

“I want to come back in pre-season with a fair chance of being successful, that’s all I ask for. Hopefully, the board will support me on that and we go again.”

