Peter Crouch defends Steven Gerrard’s induction into Premier League Hall of Fame

Peter Crouch has defended Steven Gerrard’s induction into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Former Liverpool skipper Gerrard became the sixth player to enter the Hall of Fame after Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard and Dennis Bergkamp.

However, some commenters on social media felt as though Gerrard should not have been inducted ahead of the likes of John Terry and Paul Scholes, both of whom won Premier League titles for Chelsea and Manchester United respectively.

Gerrard is the first player to be inducted without a Premier League winners’ medal to his name.

However, Crouch – who played alongside Gerrard at Liverpool between 2005 and 2008 – defended the Rangers manager’s inclusion.

“People who are saying, ‘but Steven Gerrard never won the league'”, tweeted Crouch.

“I believe this is about the best players of all-time in the league. He is one of those.”

Steven Gerrard’s Premier League career.

Gerrard made 504 Premier League appearances for Liverpool between 1998 and 2005, scoring 120 goals and notching 92 assists.

The former midfielder finished runner-up with Liverpool on three occasions: 2001-02, 2008-09 and 2013-14.

He joins former England teammate Lampard in the Hall of Fame. Speaking after his induction on Wednesday, the ex-Chelsea midfielder described his inclusion as a ‘real honour’.

Lampard said: “As a young lad I remember just wanting to make it in to the West Ham team, and looking up to players like Roy Keane, Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry so to be mentioned in the same bracket as them is a real honour.

“I am very proud and thankful for the recognition. The key for me was practice and hard work. I had a talent for arriving and scoring goals.

“I had done it in all the teams that I played for but to score consistently over that period in the Premier League was mostly down to my hard work and dedication to constantly improve.”

