The Dutchman failed to make an impact against West Ham.

It may not have been pretty, but Manchester United progressed to the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 1-0 win over West Ham.

United were forced to wait until extra-time to break the deadlock at Old Trafford as Scott McTominay came off the bench to score for the third game in a row.

However, off the back of Saturday’s 3-3 draw at home to Everton, there was plenty more frustration for United before McTominay’s goal.

Much of the discussion centred on Donny van de Beek, who was handed a rare start in an advanced midfield role with Bruno Fernandes on the bench.

The Dutchman failed to sparkle, however, and was replaced by Fernandes in the 73rd-minute without having created a chance.

And in the first half, it seemed as though United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had grown frustrated with his summer signing.

Solskjaer gets ‘quite animated’ with Van de Beek.

During a stoppage in play following a clash of heads between Issa Diop and Anthony Martial, Solskjaer reportedly got ‘quite animated’ with Van de Beek, as can be seen below in a tweet by Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Luckhurst.

Solskjaer getting quite animated with Van de Beek and Carrick is having a word with him duriong the stoppage. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) February 9, 2021

Van de Beek is a divisive figure among United supporters. There are those who feel he has been both underused and misused by Solskjaer, while there are plenty who believe he has not shown enough during his time on the pitch.

And Luckurst’s tweet certainly attracted a slew of responses that illustrated the two schools of thought on Van de Beek.

The trust and faith Ole shows in Martial, De Gea as compared to how ruthless he is with Van De Beek … 🤔#ManchesterUnited #WestHam #FACup https://t.co/eddlopsVSv — Biased Cricket Opinions (@Thakthakmisbah1) February 9, 2021

For what? Getting ignored by his teammates? Playing him as a 10 is not it, when will Ole realise he’s a right sided 8….. I swear to god if he’s subbed off at HT https://t.co/UJsTW1gDmn — Bharat™️ (@BharatMUFC) February 9, 2021

He’s not a no.10..has to play deeper. He’s being wasted in that role https://t.co/i0tiwxVixS — Ro Byrne (@robyrne11) February 9, 2021

Needs to assert himself more but doesn’t help that we don’t have players who can play a swift pass between the lines https://t.co/L9oz9gRRxr — 🤞 (@Gideomatic_) February 9, 2021

VDB has been good wtf is wrong with Ole? https://t.co/yTYeM7YpL3 — Mesh (@Meshkke) February 9, 2021

Van de Beek’s last league start incidentally came against West Ham on December 5. His performance against the Hammers on Tuesday evening will have done little to persuade Solskjaer to play him more in the league.

The likelihood is that Van de Beek will return to the bench for Sunday’s league encounter with West Brom, although plenty of United fans will hope to see him in the line-up for next week’s Europa League last-32 clash with Real Sociedad.

