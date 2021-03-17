‘Sometimes it’s more of an ego thing’ – Man United boss Solskjaer offers honest take on chasing trophies

“Any cup competition can give you a trophy but sometimes it’s more of an ego thing for managers and clubs.”

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has downplayed the idea that winning a cup competition this season will be a true measure of the club’s progress under his tenure.

United have fallen out of the Premier League title race in recent weeks with Manchester City having opened up a 14-point advantage at the summit.

And while City knocked United out of the Carabao Cup for the second season in a row in January, the Red Devils still have a chance of securing their first piece of silverware under Solskjaer in either the FA Cup or Europa League.

United are entering a critical four-day period which sees them face AC Milan in the second leg of their Europa League last 16 tie on Thursday before taking on Leicester City for a place in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of United’s trip to Milan – which Solskjaer’s side go into at a slight disadvantage after last week’s 1-1 draw at Old Trafford – the Norwegian said winning a cup competition would not necessarily herald the return of the United of old.

“When you see the culture of what’s happening every day, I feel a lot of improvement in the everyday routine, everyday work,” said Solskjaer. “The boys have taken on board what we want and it’s for others to assess how much of an improvement.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“We’re 12 points ahead of what we were at the same time in the league last season. Of course, we’re all aiming to win trophies at this club. But, as we’ve said, sometimes a trophy can hide the other fact of what’s happening at the club. It’s in the league position you see if you’re progressing, really.

“And sometimes in the cup tournaments you might be lucky, you might be unlucky, draws, different games decided by different factors. But we’re aiming to win, that’s why you play football, you always aim to win trophies.”

Solskjaer’s comments certainly seem like a departure from the philosophy of his predecessor, Jose Mourinho, who never hid his desire to win every trophy going during his time at Old Trafford.

Indeed, Mourinho could be seen ordering his players to hold up three fingers during their celebrations after winning the 2017 Europa League, with the Portuguese coach including the Community Shield alongside the League Cup and Europa League in that season’s trophy haul.

Arch Mourinho. Directing team to raise three fingers, forcing newspapers to celebrate United’s “treble” on their back pages pic.twitter.com/pFMJAoek7t — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) May 24, 2017

“I felt a big rebuild had to be made”

Solskjaer, however, on Wednesday said that the league position is the truest measure of progress.

“I’ve been here for two-and-a-half of those [trophy drought] years now and coming in, as I said so many times, I felt a big rebuild had to be made and it’s in the league position if you see any progress, for me,” he added.

“That’s always the bread and butter of the season, you see how capable you are of coping with ups and downs.

🗣 “Sometimes it’s more of an ego thing for managers and clubs. It’s not like a trophy will say that we’re back.” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United need to do more than win a trophy to prove they are back to their best pic.twitter.com/QMzM8rIX42 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 17, 2021

“Any cup competition can give you a trophy but sometimes it’s more of an ego thing for managers and clubs – ‘we’ve finally won something’. We need to see progress and if we perform well enough and progress well enough the trophies will end up at the club again.

“But it’s not like a trophy will say that we’re back, no. It’s the gradual progression, and the consistency of being top of the league, in and around there, and the odd trophies. Sometimes the cup competition can hide the fact you’re still struggling a little bit.”

