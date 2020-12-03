Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told to ‘get his coat’ and step down as Man United boss

“I don’t think he should be doing anything besides from getting his coat.”

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to ‘get his coat’ and leave his position as Manchester United manager.

Solskjaer faces renewed pressure at Old Trafford with Wednesday night’s defeat by Paris Saint-Germain leaving United’s Champions League hopes in the balance heading into the final group game.

While Solskjaer led United to third in the Premier League last season, Jordan believes the Norwegian is a ‘mediocre’ coach and should be replaced by either Antonio Conte, Mauricio Pochettino or Diego Simeone.

“I don’t think he should be doing anything besides from getting his coat,” Jordan told talkSPORT.

“The thing with me and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is I don’t like the fact that mediocrity gets rewarded.

“That’s my bugbear with Solskjaer”

“This is the biggest job in world football, in my view. I know the Real Madrids, Barcelonas, and Bayern Munichs would all contest that, but in my mind the poster boy of the biggest league in the world, the Premier League, is Manchester United.

“And if you go to mediocrity, you’re going to get mediocrity in return. That’s my bugbear with Solskjaer. A team reflects its leadership.”

Jordan went on to call United ‘an average team with some very highly-priced footballers’ and said they must part ways with Solskjaer if they are to challenge for the Premier League.

“I would look at three names, if I want swashbuckling, brave front-foot football, but that hasn’t won anything yet, I’d probably give Mauricio Pochettino a very significant look,” added Jordan.

“If I want someone who is capable of winning something but is very difficult to manage, I’d look at Antonio Conte.

“If I want somebody who is going to change the DNA, change the culture of the club and change the fibre of the characters inside the club, I might look at Diego Simeone.

“You’re the biggest club in the world, and in this world, you can get anything you want if you’re prepared to pay for it.”

