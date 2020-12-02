Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer less than impressed by transfer question before PSG game

December is set to be a huge month for Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

After ending November with four straight wins in all competitions, United and Solskjaer are readying themselves for a daunting few weeks ahead of the festive period.

Solskjaer’s first task will be leading United to the knockout rounds of the Champions League. That mission starts on Wednesday night when the Red Devils welcome Paris Saint-Germain to Old Trafford.

United will qualify if they beat PSG and RB Leipzig fail to beat Istanbul Basaksehir. Failure to defeat the French champions will likely mean a nerve-wracking final matchday in which United will be required to deliver a positive result away in Leipzig.

Four days after the Leipzig game, United will face Manchester City at Old Trafford and will play a further five games between December 17 and 29 in what is going to be a hectic month.

And with his mind firmly focused on overcoming PSG for a second time this season, Solskjaer was less than thrilled when asked about the January transfer window in his pre-match press conference.

United may indeed dip into the market once again, but Solskjaer felt the question was poorly timed.

“Here we go, on the eve of an important game with PSG and we’re talking about transfers,” said Solskjaer.

“With the additions that we made to the squad in the last window, plus what we did in January last time, I don’t think it’s right for me to start commenting on the transfer window already.

“We’re just focusing on this game. Let’s see where we’re at in January.

“Hopefully we can keep on improving. I’ve got selection issues already, so I’m very happy with what’s happening behind closed doors.”

Cavani ready to face PSG – Solskjaer

One of Solskjaer’s summer signings, Edinson Cavani, has started to make an impact with the Uruguayan striker heading a matchwinning double against Southampton on Sunday.

Cavani, who is being investigated by the FA after using the word ‘negrito’ on social media, was released by PSG in the summer after seven years at the Parc des Princes, and Solskjaer says he is ready to face his former employers as United look to seal their passage to the next round.

“Edinson is ready to play,” said Solskjaer.

“Of course it’s special for him to play against PSG, his old club where he’s the top scorer. So that’ll affect him mentally.

“But from knowing him, I know that will give him energy and he’ll be ready. He’s so professional, he’s experienced of course. He’ll work on his mindset today and tomorrow to be ready for the game.

These two made the difference against Southampton 👏 Who are you backing to make their mark on Wednesday night? 😎#MUFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/61qSwB18XR — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 1, 2020

“The same goes for the FA [situation]. He’s learned a lesson and it might affect him but he’ll just have to put it to one side when the game’s on.

“The best players can put their problems or the other thoughts away for a while and perform when he has to.”

Read More About: Edinson Cavani, Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer