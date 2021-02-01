Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals what Alex Ferguson used to tell him when he missed chances at Man United

Cavani missed two presentable opportunities against Arsenal.

Manchester United failed to reignite their Premier League title challenge on Saturday as they played out a 0-0 draw with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The result left United three points adrift of leaders Manchester City – who have a game in hand – while Liverpool made up ground on the Red Devils with a 3-1 win over West Ham on Sunday.

United were unable to bounce back after their dismal midweek defeat by Sheffield United with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side guilty of missing gilt-edged chances against the Gunners.

Edinson Cavani – who has scored five goals since arriving at Old Trafford following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain – missed two of those with the Uruguayan experiencing one of the more frustrating afternoons he’d had in a United shirt.

Ferguson and Solskjaer.

However, speaking after the game, Solskjaer didn’t seem overly concerned with the 33-year-old’s inability to find the back of the net.

“He’s there, I was a striker myself, I had periods when I didn’t score, the gaffer [Sir Alex Ferguson] and everyone around me would say ‘you were there to miss the chances’,” Solskjaer told MUTV via the Manchester Evening News.

“To score you have to miss a few and he’ll definitely score a few soon.”

Despite dropping two more points, Solskjaer insisted he was ‘impressed’ with United’s performance against Arsenal but bemoaned his side lacking a clinical finish.

“I was impressed with the performance,” said the Norwegian.

“I thought we approached the game in the right manner, came here [and] dominated the first half, had the majority of the possession, some big chances – in the second half, especially. Marcus had one in the first half as well, and we just lacked that little bit of clinical finishing.

“We’ll get them going again definitely. I felt in control; of course they have a free-kick that hits the crossbar but apart from that you feel in control.

“They had another shot that David saved that’s never going to bother him anyway, but we created chances and crosses as we said [we would] before the game. I thought they followed the plan and [there was] good quality by Aaron down the side, Luke down the side – unfortunately we just couldn’t score the goal.”

