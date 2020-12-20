Ole Gunnar Solskjaer picks his favourite Manchester United match during time in charge

“It’s been an adventure.”

On Saturday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrated two years as Manchester United manager.

Of course, there has been no shortage of ups and downs during the Norwegian’s time at the Old Trafford helm.

And this season, in many ways, is symptomatic of the Solskjaer era. For United, it is often a case of one step forward, two steps back.

However, despite exiting the Champions League at the group stages, the Red Devils remain in the hunt for the Premier League title (were they to beat Leeds and win their game in hand, United would be just two points adrift of champions and pacesetters Liverpool).

“It’s gone very quickly but, then again, some might say it looks like it’s been a few more years than it has!” Solskjaer told MUTV.

“It’s been an adventure and I really enjoy it. You don’t really get time to think about it, which is why it feels like it’s gone so quickly.”

“There’s a game, and then, a few days after, there’s another game. If you do well, you’ve always got to do the next one better. That’s what we’re here for. We’re here to raise the standards and we’re just gradually getting better and better.”

Parisian paradise for Solskjaer

Two of Solskjaer’s greatest triumphs since replacing Jose Mourinho have come in Paris. This season, Marcus Rashford struck late to lift United to a 2-1 win away to Paris Saint-Germain.

However, it is his first PSG scalp that Solskjaer savours as his finest moment as United boss, with United beating the French giants to advance to the Champions League quarter-finals in March 2019.

“Probably the PSG away game,” he said. “The way we fought back and, last minute, Marcus scores the penalty and the dressing-room after, with Sir Alex [Ferguson] and Eric [Cantona], that’s a moment I’ll always remember.

“Then again, we lost in the next round, so it doesn’t really matter. The best moment will be when we lift a trophy.”

Solskjaer also picked out a few of his favourite goals over the last two years.

“There’s been so many. Marcus [Rashford]’s first goal against Cardiff, a free-kick in the first three or four minutes, is like a fantastic start for me and the staff coming in.

“One of the last goals we’ve scored, as I’ve just mentioned, at Southampton. Marcus’s penalty against PSG, of course. Marcus is involved in quite a few of these, to be honest!”

Lingard’s Goal vs Arsenal pic.twitter.com/JXbu1lLLL1 — The True Red Devils (@TrueRedDevils__) January 25, 2019

“The counter-attacking goal against Brighton [scored by Bruno Fernandes], fantastic. The counter-attacking goal against Arsenal in the cup, when Jesse [Lingard] scored.

“That’s maybe one of my favourite ones, because we showed the boys how many times we’ve done that to Arsenal. It’s in our genes those counter-attacking goals, and I love seeing them, I have to say.”

Read More About: Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United, marcus rashford, ole gunnar solskjaer, Paris Saint Germain