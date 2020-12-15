Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives honest reaction to Europa League draw

“This feels like a Champions League draw.”

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted his players will face a tough test against Real Sociedad after being drawn against the La Liga leaders in the Europa League last-32.

United were handed a difficult tie against the Spanish table-toppers after crashing out of the Champions League group stages.

The Red Devils came up short in their quest for Europa League glory last season, too, losing to eventual winners Sevilla in a one-legged semi-final.

And Solskjaer knows that his players will have to improve their performance levels if they are to go one step further this season.

It sounds like a Champions League draw and it’s definitely one that keeps everyone on their toes, Solskjaer told the United website.

“They’re the team that’s top of La Liga at the moment ahead of teams like Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid. I’ve watched them a couple of times and they’re an exciting team and it’ll be a test for us.”

🚨 Our opponents in the #UEL last 32 will be Real Sociedad.#MUFC pic.twitter.com/JaYQ3UUx2a — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 14, 2020

“We’ve got some difficult games around that period. It’s not a time we can switch off and feel it’s an easy Europa League draw, this feels like a Champions League draw – they’re top of the Spanish league. We just have to stay focused.”

La Real have been the surprise package in La Liga this season, currently tied at the top with Atletico Madrid having amassed 26 points from their opening 13 games.

United must be focused against La Real – Solskjaer

Real Sociedad have one familiar face in their squad in the form of former United playmaker Adnan Januzaj, who has rebuilt his career in San Sebastian after arriving from Old Trafford in 2017.

“They’re hard-working with high intensity and some high-quality players and they’ve got our own Adnan of course,” added Solskjaer.

“They also have some experienced players and some young, up and coming players.

“Everyone who plays against Man United wants to show what could have been and Adnan’s done well in his career.

“It’s always difficult to see where you’re going to go after Man United and he’s one of those boys that you hope would make it here. It wasn’t to be so now we’ll have to make sure that he’s not going to enjoy his return!

“With a draw and a team like Sociedad everyone will be focused and of course we want to win trophies want to go through and the Europa League is one of the tournaments we’re chasing for a trophy.”

