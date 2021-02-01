Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says delegate’s report revealed two officiating errors in Man United’s loss to Sheffield United

“That’s a big, big momentum changer for us.”

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that the delegate’s report from his side’s 2-1 defeat by Sheffield United detailed two crucial mistakes made by the officials.

United felt as though Kean Bryan’s opener for the Blades should not have stood following Billy Sharp’s push on David de Gea. Anthony Martial then saw his equaliser ruled out after Harry Maguire had been adjudged to have fouled Sheffield United stopper Aaron Ramsdale while challenging for the ball.

Solskjaer on the delegate’s report. In his post-match interview, Solskjaer said that the referee had made two mistakes, a view which has seemingly been corroborated by the Premier League delegate’s match report.

“Got the delegate’s report through and the two decisions were wrong,” Solskjaer said during a press conference ahead of United’s game with Southampton on Tuesday night.

“They have admitted our goal should have stood and theirs should not.”

“That’s a big, big momentum changer for us.

“You’re more likely to, when you go 1-0 up rather than 1-0 down, go on and win that game. So, that’s fine margins and it has been the way this season, fine margins. “You hit the post, it goes in or it goes out, sometimes you’re lucky with decisions, sometimes you’re not. We’ve got to focus on this game and I’m sure the results and performances will come.” Why VAR didn’t review Harry Maguire incident in Man United’s defeat by Sheffield United ‘The mood in the camp is good’ After the loss at home to Sheffield United was followed by a 0-0 draw at Arsenal, Solskjaer said it is vital for his side to start taking their chances if they are to get their season back on track, but insisted the mood inside the United camp is ‘good’ despite a week of dropped points. “Mental side is vital in football, it’s for me the be-all and end-all, happy players, confident players will play better,” said the Norwegian. “Life is as it is, the world is as it is, we’re privileged to see each other every day in training, play games, we’re lucky. “The mood in the camp is good, bonded well, tight-knit group, 22 or 23 players we’ll rotate and everyone wants to play and the more we win and play well the happier. The sun will come out in Manchester one day as well.” READ NEXT – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals what Alex Ferguson used to tell him when he missed chances at Man United

