Slavia Prague reject Steven Gerrard’s racism allegation and claim player was assaulted by Glen Kamara

In his post-match interview, Gerrard said Glen Kamara was racially abused by Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela.

Slavia Prague have firmly rejected an allegation of racism made by Rangers managers Steven Gerrard against defender Ondrej Kudela.

Following the Europa League game at Ibrox on Thursday evening, which Slavia won 2-0 to progress to the last eight 3-1 on aggregate, Gerrard said Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara had been racially abused.

Kamara looked upset after Kudela approached him, covered his mouth and said something in the 87th-minute.

“My player tells me he was racially abused,” Gerrard said via the BBC.

Glen Kamara was heard shouting ‘Racist Racist’ at the touch line by the BT Sport commentary team pic.twitter.com/nHqXv8ircc — Andrew Mulder McCoi5t E5q. (@ojmiester87) March 18, 2021

“The disappointing thing is that their people are trying to defend their player and calling us liars.

“I feel angry. I know Glen and trust him 100%. The Slavia player has caused this and something needs to happen quickly but that is above me. But whatever happens, I stand next to Glen.

“I don’t even feel like talking about football just now. It’s over to Uefa now and I just hope it doesn’t get pushed under the carpet.”

However, in a firm rebuttal, Slavia claimed that Kudela was assaulted by Kamara following the full-time whistle.

“Glen Kamara has been racially abused. “Something happened tonight that is bigger than football.” Rangers boss Steven Gerrard implores UEFA to do more following “sickening” and “horrible” incident at Ibrox. 🎙 @Sports_EmmaD #UEL pic.twitter.com/ugpVC8mOHi — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 19, 2021

Slavia Prague statement after Rangers racism allegation

“Slavia players faced an unprecedentedly malicious play from their opponents,” read their statement.

“They have never experienced such play in any game they participated in the modern history of the European competitions.

“After the end of the game, the team was not allowed to enter the dressing room.

“Ondrej Kudela was assaulted by player Kamara and hit with fists in the head with manager Steven Gerrard witnessing the incident.

🔊 LISTEN: Steven Gerrard says Glen Kamara has told him he was racially abused by a Slavia Prague player: “Glen Kamara is one of my own.. I 100% believe him. Other players around him heard it. “It’s over to UEFA now.. and I hope it doesn’t get brushed under the carpet”. pic.twitter.com/NJURs3ty9z — Clyde 1 Superscoreboard (@ClydeSSB) March 18, 2021

“Even the Uefa representatives who were also present on the site of the incident were shocked by this behaviour.”

Uefa has said it is “aware of an incident which occurred in the tunnel after the match and which involved some players of both teams.

“We are waiting to receive detailed reports of the match officials who were present at the game before commenting further.”

