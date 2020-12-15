Gary Neville and Roy Keane criticised by talkSPORT pundit over Solskjaer comments

“I thought it was cronyism.”

Simon Jordan claimed Roy Keane and Gary Neville ‘disappeared back into cronyism’ when discussing Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the derby draw with Manchester City.

Man United and Man City passed up an opportunity to narrow the gap on the teams above them as they played out a lifeless scoreless draw at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The result followed United’s elimination from the Champions League group stages after losing to RB Leipzig.

Despite failing to beat City, Solskjaer described his side’s performance as the best he has seen against their derby rivals during his two years in charge, comments which understandably caused confusion considering United have beaten City three times in league and cup under his watch.

Jordan criticises Neville and Keane’s ‘cronyism’

Jordan was left exasperated by Keane and Neville’s post-match analysis on Sky Sports, claiming that the pair were guilty of ‘cronyism’ when discussing whether or not Solskjaer was the right man to lead United.

“The discussion after the game was about the performance of the side, but more so the performance of the manager,” Jordan told the White & Jordan show.

“Gary Neville was brilliantly robust about calling out Mino Raiola.” “When it came to the real burning question on #MUFC, Keane and Neville disappeared.” “That game was as dull as dish water.”@SJOpinion10 criticises Roy Keane and @GNev2 for not debating Solskjaer’s future. pic.twitter.com/3dYbt4KUra — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 14, 2020

“Micah Richards was quite brave, I thought he came out with a salient question really, as we look now is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the man to take Manchester United forward?”

Jordan pointed out that Neville was ‘brilliantly robust’ when discussing Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola, but felt that the former United defender stopped short of criticising Solskjaer.

“I thought it was cronyism [from Neville and Keane]. Gary Neville was very robust, brilliantly robust, about calling out Mino Raiola for the divisive slop he is in terms of the situation regarding Pogba.

“When it came to the real burning question of Manchester United, what’s going on with the club and how far Solskjaer is going to take them – both Keane and Gary Neville disappeared back into the cronyism; used to play with him, used to have a relationship with him and didn’t really want to answer the question.”

Read More About: gary neville, Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer, roy keane, Simon Jordan