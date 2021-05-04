Simon Jordan criticises Gary Neville for ‘calling on a lynch mob’ with Man United protest comments

“I don’t care what people like Gary Neville come out with.”

Simon Jordan has launched a stinging attack on Gary Neville after the Sky Sports pundit expressed sympathy for the Manchester United protestors who stormed Old Trafford on Sunday.

Man United’s Premier League game with Liverpool was postponed after a group of supporters breached security at Old Trafford and took to the pitch to protest against the club’s owners, the Glazer family.

Neville was supportive of the protests, saying that it was a ‘consequence’ of the Glazer family’s decision to enter United into the Super League in April.

Gary Neville on Man United protesters.

“There is a general distrust and dislike of the owners, but they weren’t protesting two or three weeks ago,” said Neville.

“There’s huge discontent. They’re basically saying enough is enough. The Glazer family have been resilient and stubborn for many years. I think they’re struggling to meet the financial demands this club needs and have done for some time.”

However, speaking on talkSPORT on Monday, Jordan blasted Neville and other TV pundits for ‘calling on a lynch mob’.

👎 “I don’t care what he comes out with.” 😡 “It’s being utilised by Gary to advance a soapbox wrapped in hypocrisy.” 😤 “There’s a greed & hypocrisy across football embodied by people like Gary.”@SJOpinion10 says Gary Neville should not be seen as the voice of the fans. pic.twitter.com/rKkMXRmQ6w — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 4, 2021

Simon Jordan criticises Gary Neville.

“There is a building narrative, and I think some of this was brought on by certain people egging on this outlook, whether it’s the media or certain pundits who have a lot to say for themselves in a very irresponsible fashion,” said Jordan.

“I don’t care what people like Gary Neville come out with, calling on a lynch mob and start talking about how there is an entitlement for fans to do this.

“No way is there an entitlement to attack police officers, no way is there an entitlement to break into a football pitch, climb onto goals, break into hospitality and smash up environments purely and simply because you think you’ve got a cause.

Jordan calls out Neville for ‘hypocrisy’

“The cause you’ve got is because you don’t like the people who run your football club, you don’t like the way they purchase the football and you don’t like the fact they tried something that they didn’t get away with, but nothing justifies that kind of behaviour.

“There’s an element of justifying what happened. We’ve had pundits saying this has been brought about by 16 years of frustration, that this is an opportunity to mobilise – these are the parts that are very damaging.”

Jordan also took aim at Neville over the former United defender’s ownership of Salford City.

Neville and former United teammates Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes and David Beckham owns 10% of the League Two club, with the other 40% owned by Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim, who also owns Spanish side Valencia, where Neville was manager for a brief spell between 2015 and 2016.

Gary Neville on the Glazers, today’s protests, club ownership and need for reforms. #GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/vD0TgCh45V — United Update (@UnitedsUpdate) May 2, 2021

Jordan said: “The hypocrisy of his ownership of Salford when he got a billionaire owner in there who is funding Salford who are, to my mind, losing money left right and centre, who probably breached financial fair play, and all of this is being utilised by Gary Neville to advise a soap box wrapped in hypocrisy.

“Yes, these owners and the ownership models in football right now are flawed, but why are they flawed?

“Why has it got to his point? Because of the greed across the board in football and the hypocrisy embodied by people like Gary Neville.”

