Sergio Aguero reportedly complained about Man City teammates after Champions League win

The Manchester City juggernaut shows no signs of slowing. With one hand already on the Premier League title, Pep Guardiola’s side took a step closer to that elusive first Champions League on Tuesday as they comfortably saw off Borussia Monchengladbach at the Etihad Stadium.

First-half goals from midfield maestros Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan proved enough to secure a 4-0 aggregate win over the German side, putting City into the hat for the last eight having kept a seventh successive Champions League clean sheet, becoming only the third team after AC Milan and Arsenal to achieve that.

However, according to reports, Sergio Aguero was left unimpressed by his City teammates following the game.

Having scored his first goal of 2021 in Saturday’s 3-0 win at Fulham, Aguero again found himself on the bench for the Monchengladbach game as Guardiola picked a team without a recognised striker.

Aguero replaced Bernardo Silva with 15 minutes remaining but failed to register a shot on goal during his short time on the pitch.

And according to ESPN, the 32-year-old expressed his grievances about his teammates to one of City’s coaches after the full-time whistle.

Aguero was reportedly overheard saying, “no me pasan la pelota’ which translates as, “they don’t pass me the ball.” As per Opta, Aguero managed three touches during his time on the pitch.

The report states that Riyad Mahrez opted to shoot for goal instead of passing to Aguero with the Algerian failing to beat Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Aguero, City’s record goalscorer, is out of contract in the summer and has been linked with a move to Barcelona. He has struggled to maintain his fitness this season after scoring 23 goals in 32 games last term.

Following the game, City boss Guardiola urged his players to stay focused by warning them that “everything can change in one day” ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final clash at Everton.

“Today is good. We are going to celebrate it. Everybody is fit. But everything can change in one day,” Guardiola said via Sky Sports.

“We have Leicester, then the Champions League, then Leeds and then the Champions League… I don’t know what is going to happen.

“That is why we had to forget about the quarter-finals and just win this game. We have to do what we have done in the previous seasons.

“On Saturday, if we deserve it we will go through against Everton and if not we will be out.

“We have a good rhythm right now, but for the managers, in this world today it is about how you manage unpredictability.

“I have a feeling they will come back with just two months left and we will need four games to win the Premier League.

