Scott McTominay gives blunt response when asked about PSG players diving

Scott McTominay was in the thick of it against PSG.

This season, in big games, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been able to call upon his tried-and-tested midfield partnership of Fred and Scott McTominay.

For instance, the pair worked well to secure a momentous win over Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes in the opening Champions League group game.

On Wednesday, however, their combined endeavour failed to stop PSG from taking three crucial points away from Old Trafford.

Man United v PSG.

Fred had a game to forget. Having been fortunate to escape a red card in the first half after thrusting his head in the direction of Leandro Paredes, the Brazilian eventually received his marching orders when he was shown a second yellow for a robust challenge on former United teammate Ander Herrera.

McTominay, Fred’s partner in crime, also had his hands full. The Scotland international was tasked with keeping Neymar quiet, and while he managed to land two tackles on the Brazilian, he was also guilty of fouling the PSG star.

Things came to a head at half-time when, as the players trudged off the pitch towards the tunnel, McTominay and Neymar engaged in some verbal sparring.

McTominay v Neymar.

Neymar ultimately had the last laugh, of course. Having already scored the opener, the 28-year-old put the game to bed when he started and finished an exquisite move to seal a 3-1 win for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

McTominay, unsurprisingly, was then asked in his post-match interview with V Sport if he thought PSG players fell to the ground too easily.

The 23-year-old scoffed and said: “You can see it, can’t you? It’s not football whenever teams play like that.”

To his credit, McTominay proceeded to congratulate the PSG players for coming out on top, and he refused to expand on those comments during his MUTV interview.

“The reaction of their players is [shakes head]… I’ve got nothing to say about that, you get in trouble if you start speaking about that and the referee,” he said.

Neymar and Scott McTominay exchange views on footballing philosophies as the sides head in for half-time at Old Trafford 👀 pic.twitter.com/JHqtkQspmO — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 2, 2020

“It’s a tough pill to swallow when you see how the game pans out, it was a sloppy goal to concede [to Neymar early on] then the way we played after that was brilliant, the way we approached the game was total focus.

“I’ve not got a lot to comment on the referee and their players, but that’s football, you’re going to get when you’re playing in Europe.”

