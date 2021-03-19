Ruud van Nistelrooy recalls Roy Keane’s reaction to him wearing a hairband at Man United

“He was direct, everybody knows that but in the beginning, I had to get used to that.”

Roy Keane has never been one to mince words.

Dozens of players were confronted by the Irishman’s no-nonsense style of leadership during his days as Manchester United’s captain.

Keane often grilled his teammates as a motivational tool, although for some, it was difficult to let the midfielder’s words just roll off their back.

Ruud van Nistelrooy, for example, admits he had to “get used” to that side of Keane. Van Nistelrooy joined United from PSV Eindhoven in 2001 and proceeded to become one of the deadliest strikers in the club’s history.

The Dutchman scored 150 goals in 219 games, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup during his five years at Old Trafford.

When Van Nistelrooy first arrived at United, Keane was already four years into his captaincy, and the Cork native apparently wasted little time before taking aim at the forward, berating him for wearing a hairband.

‘You’re in the Premier League now’ – Keane to Van Nistelrooy

“He led the team in an unbelievable way,” Van Nistelrooy told Rio Ferdinand during an interview on the former defender’s YouTube channel.

“He was direct, everybody knows that but in the beginning, I had to get used to that.

“For three months, every day he would talk about that hairband – ‘get that thing out of your head! What the eff are you doing with that hairband? You’re in the Premier League now!'”

The former Real Madrid frontman also recalled how Keane managed to transform himself into an ‘animal’ once he crossed the white line onto the pitch in what was, according to Van Nistelrooy, a far cry from the calm character he would see in the United dressing room.

“I remember the way he prepared for a game, I was shocked,” added Van Nistelrooy.

“He was just reading the programme, sitting there in the dressing room so calm and easy-going.

“He puts on his boots with these big round studs, little shinpads on, jogs around in the warm up, the referee blows the whistle and there is an animal on the pitch! How does that happen?”

Van Nistelrooy was United’s talisman in attack but left to join Real Madrid in 2006 after having fallen out with boss Alex Ferguson.

After helping Los Blancos win two La Liga titles in 2007 and 2008, the Dutchman took in a two-year spell at Hamburg before ending his career with Malaga in 2012.

And while his United career certainly ended on a sour note, he is still widely regarded as one of the finest strikers to have ever graced Old Trafford.

