RTÉ One will broadcast an hour-long documentary detailing the career of former Football Association of Ireland CEO John Delaney.

Delaney spent 14 years as the FAI’s chief executive before leaving his position in March 2019 to take up a new role as Executive Vice President as part of a restructure at Irish football’s governing body.

That restructure came in the wake of a review into the FAI’s financial dealings following revelations of a €100,000 loan from Delaney to the association in April 2017.

Delaney later said he loaned the FAI the money so the association could avoid exceeding its overdraft. He subsequently left his position as Executive Vice President in September 2019.

The documentary, entitled The John Delaney Story, will examine the 53-year-old’s time at the FAI and will feature contributions from former Ireland manager Brian Kerr and Sunday Times journalists Mark Tighe and Paul Rowan, whose work helped uncover the financial details of Delaney’s reign.

“In an exclusive interview for Irish television, the documentary also features Stewart Regan, the former CEO of the Scottish Football Association, as he tells how he was treated during a Scotland v Ireland international and how he believes that the FAI came very close to becoming the first football association in the to become insolvent,” read a synopsis shared by Rowan on Twitter.

“Footballing legend Eamon Dunphy tells us about attending John Delaney’s lavish James Bond-themed 50th birthday party.”

The John Delaney Story will be shown on RTÉ One on Monday, November 9 at 9.35 pm.

