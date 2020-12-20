‘This lad doesn’t think’ – Roy Keane on Serge Aurier penalty incident

“I’ve been down this road before with him.”

Tottenham Hotspur would have come through the first half against Leicester City without conceding had it not been for a rush of blood to Serge Aurier’s head.

With the game goalless in first-half stoppage time, Aurier left his team on the backfoot heading into the dressing room at the break after barging into Leicester defender Wesley Fofana.

Aurier, again preferred by Spurs boss Jose Mourinho ahead of Ireland international Matt Doherty, barged into Fofana inside the Tottenham penalty area.

After consulting the pitch-side monitor, referee Craig Pawson pointed to the spot. Jamie Vardy stepped up and scored to give Leicester the lead.

‘Utter madness’ – Keane

Having just watched the incident, Roy Keane said he had to be ‘careful’ while discussing Aurier.

“I’ve been down this road before with him,” the former Manchester United captain said on Sky Sports.

“Utter madness. There’s no danger, he’s not in on goal, he’s not looking at the ball, experienced player – madness.

🗣️ “There is a word for that… ‘madness'” 🗣️ “That is a rugby tackle” Fair to say Roy Keane and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink were not impressed with Serge Aurier’s defending for the penalty pic.twitter.com/RQiftnb3LX — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 20, 2020

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, working alongside Keane as a pundit for Sky, described Aurier’s challenge as a ‘rugby tackle’.

When presenter David Jones asked Keane what Aurier might have been thinking, the Irishman’s reply was typically cutting.

“He wasn’t thinking,” said Keane. “This lad doesn’t think.”

Keane has been scathing in his assessment of Aurier in the past. In October 2019, after watching Spurs lose to Liverpool, the former Sunderland boss described Danny Rose and Aurier as ‘Dumb and Dumber’.

Roy Keane doesn’t sugarcoat his feelings towards Aurier & Rose 😂 🗣”Dreadful, dumb & dumber I’d call them” pic.twitter.com/JB31j1Z9xs — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 28, 2019

“The two Tottenham full-backs were dreadful. Dumb and Dumber, I’d call them,” he said after watching Aurier concede a penalty for a clumsy foul on Liverpool’s Sadio Mane.

“I thought they were really poor. You can’t compare them to Liverpool, the two lads who are absolutely fantastic.

“Particularly going forward, okay defensively there’s parts of the games they can improve on, but going forward they’re absolutely fantastic.”

