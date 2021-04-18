“I think when Man United signed Pogba, it wasn’t to be playing in the Europa League or to be winning the League Cup.”

Roy Keane believes Paul Pogba needs a ‘reminder’ of why he is playing for Manchester United as the club bid to end the season by winning their first trophy under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Man United will face Roma in the semi-finals of the Europa League in what is their sole remaining realistic chance of landing a piece of silverware this term after being knocked out of the FA Cup.

Keane was speaking on Sky Sports after the broadcaster aired an interview with Pogba ahead of United’s Premier League game with Burnley on Sunday afternoon.

“Nothing really,” said Keane when asked by presenter David Jones what he had learned after listening to Pogba’s interview with Laura Woods.

“We know what he was saying. As we’ve all discussed many times over the last few years, Paul Pogba’s a talented player, there’s no getting away from that.

“But I still feel he hasn’t done enough at Man United. As he mentioned there he fell out with [Jose Mourinho], that was a big problem at the club, but even the last few months, we’re saying he’s been a big influence.

“I wouldn’t agree with that, he’s playing OK and he’s a good player, but I still look at some of the big, crunch games United have had this year and he’s not turned up.

“It’s obviously not just his fault but they lost at Leicester, which was a big cup game for him. Man City at home, didn’t perform that night.”

After re-joining United from Juventus in 2016, Pogba has won the Europa League and League Cup but, as Keane pointed out, the club paid a then world-record £86m for him to help with their bids for Premier League and Champions League success.

“I think when Man United signed Pogba, it wasn’t to be playing in the Europa League or to be winning the League Cup,” said Keane.

“I think Paul needs a bit of a reminder why he’s playing for Manchester United. They paid big transfer fee, big wages for the likes of him, for United to be competing for league titles and the Champions League.

“Even this year, United got in a great position in the Champions League and they blew it, and Paul Pogba was a part of that problem because they’ve not gotten over the line in the big games.

“We say he’s a big character and a big player, and OK he’s done brilliant with fans and stuff like this, but he’s not done it for me on a consistent basis at Manchester United.”

Keane added that it is important that Pogba seems to enjoy an amicable relationship with Solskjaer after having fallen out with Mourinho, but admitted he does not see the Frenchman as the type of character ‘who will drag United up when they’re up against it’.

“I think he does contribute to the team, there’s no getting away from that,” added Keane, who seven Premier League titles at United.

“But if you’re talking about world-class, I think the world-class players make the players around them better – I don’t think he does that, I don’t think he has that effect on Man United.”

