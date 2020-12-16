Roy Keane let Mark Bosnich have it on keeper’s first day at Manchester United

“This little incident struck a chord with me.”

In November 1998, halfway through Manchester United’s historic Treble season, stalwart goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel announced his intention to retire the following summer.

The news sent shockwaves through the United squad. Schmeichel had been a mainstay in Alex Ferguson’s team throughout the 90s, his exceptional shot-stopping abilities and leadership qualities playing a major role in the club’s Premier League dominance.

Schmeichel went out on the biggest high imaginable: captaining United to success in the Champions League final in Roy Keane‘s absence through suspension.

The Danish stopper ultimately moved to Sporting Lisbon, leaving Ferguson with the unenviable task of finding his replacement.

As it were, Ferguson turned to a goalkeeper who had already played under him: Mark Bosnich.

The Australian played three times for United between 1989 and 1991 but was known more for his seven-year spell with Aston Villa.

When his contract at Villa Park expired in the summer of 1999, he joined United as Schmeichel’s successor.

Signing for United at that time should have been a big deal. After all, they had just won the Treble and boasted a squad containing the likes of Keane, David Beckham, Paul Scholes and Dwight Yorke.

Keane tells Bosnich off for turning up late

However, according to Keane, Bosnich ‘didn’t exactly seem like the most dedicated pro.’

“He arrived an hour late for training on his first day,” Keane wrote in his 2002 autobiography.

“The manager was away somewhere. When Bosy strolled out around eleven o’clock, I asked him where he’d been.

“‘I got lost on the way from the hotel,’ he smirked. He was a bit of a smirker.

“‘Got fucking lost,’ I sneered.

“‘Yes, mate,’ said Bosy.

“‘Your first fucking day at Manchester United and you turn up an hour late for fucking training,’ I said.

Keane recalled how their exchange ‘struck a chord’ with him, mentioning how, when he first joined United, he got a taxi to lead him to United’s training base at The Cliff, arriving an hour early.

“In this instance, the signs were telling,” Keane continued.

“I gave him a bollocking to wake him up, to let him know what was expected of a Manchester United player – these days.

‘I liked the guy’s Jack the Lad character’ – Keane.

“Bosnich stayed at Old Trafford but he never got the message. My own split personality meant that while Bosy pissed me off with his easy-going approach to the business, I really liked the guy’s Jack the Lad character.”

Bosnich ultimately flopped at United. Marginalised after Fabien Barthez’s arrival in 2000, he joined Chelsea a year later.

Ferguson went harder than Keane in his autobiography, going as far as to call Bosnich a ‘terrible professional’ while recalling instances when he grew exasperated by the goalkeeper’s diet.

In the end, sometimes the little details do matter. As a young player, keen to impress in his first United training session, he showed up an hour early for training, like someone vastly overestimating the travel time to get to a job interview.

Bosnich was apparently more entitled though, and his seemingly lackadaisical approach ensured he never came close to filling the void left by Schemichel’s exit.

It didn’t work out for him at Chelsea, either. In April 2003, he was sacked by the Blues and handed a nine-month ban by the Football Association for failing a drugs test.

