Another World Cup qualifying campaign is on the horizon for Ireland.

The last one, under the leadership of Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane, culminated in humiliating fashion with a 5-1 defeat at home to Denmark in the play-offs.

The 2014 World Cup qualifiers also brought a lot of pain. Drawn in a tough group alongside Germany, Sweden and Austria, Ireland finished fourth out of six teams after winning four of their 10 games.

The road to 2022 begins in March. After a difficult first few months in the job, Ireland manager Stephen Kenny will have been quietly encouraged by the draw this time around.

While nobody is expecting the Boys in Green to beat Portugal top spot in the group, Ireland are capable of edging Serbia out for second place to progress to the play-offs.

And, while it may be stating the bleedin’ obvious, preparation will be absolutely essential for Kenny and the Ireland players.

During his first eight games in charge, Kenny’s preparations have been far from smooth. He lost Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah before the Euro 2020 play-off defeat by Slovakia due to what turned out to be a ‘false positive’ coronavirus test from an FAI staff member.

Keane railed after seeing pre-training cheese sandwiches

Thankfully for Kenny, Ireland’s pre-match preparations have come a long way. The most vocal critic of the old way of doing things was, of course, Roy Keane.

When the 2002 World Cup qualifying draw was made, Keane knew something had to be done within the Ireland camp.

Grouped with Portugal and Holland, Keane wanted to improve how the Irish squad ate and trained before games having been inspired by Alex Ferguson’s meticulous approach to diet and training at Manchester United.

For Keane, several aspects of the Irish set-up needed to be addressed. Writing in his 2002 autobiography, he said: “The poor training ground at Clonshaugh; the crap gear; the travel arrangements that confined the players to economy class while the big shots sat up in business or first class; the problems with our Dublin headquarters; the Airport hotel.”

Determined to captain Ireland at the World Cup, Keane arranged to meet manager Mick McCarthy following the qualifying draw.

The pair agreed that something had to be done about diet, training and travel. “I thought we had a deal,” wrote Keane.

Much to Keane’s frustration, however, there were no clear signs of improvement ahead of Ireland’s opening qualifier against Holland in Amsterdam.

“The day before the game we were due to train at the Ajax stadium, where the match was taking place. It was an evening session.

“We were having something to eat before we left the hotel. I came downstairs to the restaurant and saw some of the lads sitting at a table eating cheese sandwiches. I couldn’t believe it.

“We’d discussed diet. Fucking cheese sandwiches, an hour and a half before training! Twenty-four hours before a vital World Cup qualifier. Against Holland.”

Dismayed by the lack of pasta, cereal and fruit on display, Keane went back up to his room and ordered a takeaway pizza “as the hotel didn’t have any means of rustling up anything better in the time now available.”

At training, McCarthy asked Keane what the problem was.

“We’re fucking playing Holland tomorrow in a World Cup qualifier!,” was the Manchester United midfielder’s response.

“Do you think Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is eating fucking cheese sandwiches or a takeaway fucking pizza tonight?”

Ireland drew 2-2 with Holland having taken a 2-0 lead through Keane and Jason McAteer only for Jeffrey Talan and Giovanni van Bronckhorst to rescue a point for the Dutch.

Ireland ultimately edged Holland to secure a place in the play-offs, where they beat Iran to reach the finals in Japan and South Korea. Keane finished as Ireland’s top scorer in qualifying with four goals.

Ireland training has indeed come a long way. When the squad get together, they now train at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, which was opened in 2015 and, according to the FAI’s website, boasts five full-sized grass pitches and one all-weather surface.

Stephen Kenny has three months to prepare for Ireland’s World Cup qualifiers. We can’t be certain what he players will be eating before training, but it’s safe to assume they won’t be tucking into cheese sandwiches or pizzas.

READ NEXT – Roy Keane on his first impression of Cristiano Ronaldo at Man United

Read More About: 2002 world cup, Ireland, mick mccarthy, Republic of Ireland, roy keane