Roy Keane and Ian Wright disagree over England defender John Stones following Poland game

England beat Poland 2-1 to make it three wins from three in World Cup qualifying.

England took a significant step towards the World Cup on Wednesday night as a 2-1 victory over Poland at Wembley made it three wins from three for Gareth Southgate’s side in qualifying.

Harry Kane fired England ahead with a penalty although midfielder Jakub Moder hit back for the Poles just before the hour mark.

With England in danger of dropping their first points in qualifying, Manchester United defender Harry Maguire netted a late winner to cap a hugely productive international window for the 2018 World Cup semi-finalists.

It wasn’t all plain sailing, of course, with England coming up against a side far superior to what they faced in the first two games against San Marino and Albania.

Poland pressed for a leveller and were rewarded for their efforts when Molder robbed Stones before firing high into Nick Pope’s net.

The way Harry Maguire sought out John Stones during his celebration after Stones’ earlier mistake had cost England a goal 🥺 pic.twitter.com/ITDjW2cLT6 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 31, 2021

Keane and Wright disagree over Poland goal.

After the game, Ian Wright blamed Pope for his role in Poland’s goal, saying the Burnley goalkeeper should not have put Stones under pressure with a pass on the edge of the area.

“What we saw there, I’m quite pleased with Pope getting his chances but what we saw with the way he passed that ball to John Stones, obviously John Stones is going to get the blame for it, there wasn’t a lot going on, for me it wasn’t a pass that he should have made,” Wright said on ITV Sport.

“He passed it in a way that he had to deal with it. It was a poor decision for the goalkeeper to give him the ball in the first place.

“So I feel for him because he has had a great season and now people are going to judge him following that.”

Roy Keane took a different view, however, and felt as though Stones was guilty of a lapse in concentration.

“There were obviously parts of the game they were disappointed with. John Stones, some defenders do get bored and I think he may have that in his make-up,” said the Irishman.

“I’m going to disagree with Wrighty, I don’t think it was the keeper’s fault tonight.

“Okay, he didn’t give him a great ball but Stones is used to playing out from the back with Man City. Lack of concentration, Stones got bored. That’s why they gave away the goal. I wouldn’t blame the goalkeeper for that.”

Read More About: ian wright, john stones, roy keane