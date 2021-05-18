Roy Keane pays tribute to former teammates as Irishman is inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

He becomes the fourth player to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Roy Keane says he feels ‘very lucky’ after the Irishman was inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Keane, who won seven Premier League titles during a legendary stint at Manchester United, became the fourth player to enter the Hall of Fame after Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry and former United teammate Eric Cantona.

The Cork native spent 12 years at United before leaving in 2005. The former Nottingham Forest midfielder captained the club during their golden spell under Alex Ferguson as the Red Devils dominated the English football landscape.

“I feel very lucky”

And Keane was quick to pay tribute to the ‘players I’ve played with’ who, he feels, are the reason for him being officially entered into the pantheon of Premier League greats.

“I feel very lucky to be inducted but I’ve only been inducted because of the players I’ve played with,” Keane told the Premier League website.

“Signing for Manchester United and walking into a brilliant dressing room [was the highlight of my career],” Keane said of his move from Nottingham Forest for a British-record fee in the summer of 1993.

Accomplished and competitive, a fierce leader who defined the role of club captain 🔴⚪️⚫️ Roy Keane is inducted to the #PLHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/zp8gkm8VVi — Premier League (@premierleague) May 18, 2021

While there was no mention of Ferguson, Keane spoke highly of another iconic manager in Brian Clough, who gave him his debut at Forest.

“Brian Clough [was my biggest influence] for signing and giving me my debut and his advice before my debut was telling me: control the ball, pass it to my team-mate and run,” he said.

“That was the foundation of my career.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Cantona expressed pride, but not surprise, at his own inclusion in the Hall of Fame.

The Frenchman was the catalyst for United’s Premier League dominance in the 1990s as he helped the Old Trafford club to four league titles in five years after joining from Leeds in 1992.

“I am very happy and very proud but, at the same time, I am not surprised,” said Cantona.

“I would’ve been surprised not to be elected!

“The others are all great. But me? I’m exceptional” Known as 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠, Eric Cantona reflects on his iconic career and becoming the newest #PLHallOfFame inductee pic.twitter.com/lg1UROCEzK — Premier League (@premierleague) May 18, 2021

“I played football, I loved football, I dreamed about football as a kid. Of course to play in England was a dream, it was a dream for everybody, playing for the Premier League.

“I have been lucky to play in this team, with wonderful players, a wonderful manager and wonderful fans.

“We won and we really enjoyed [it], and it was the football I dreamed about because Manchester United, it’s a club where they want to win things but in a good way. It was like this in the time of Matt Busby, it’s the identity of this club and the philosophy of this club.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, roy keane