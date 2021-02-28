Roy Keane pinpoints the Chelsea weakness Man United should look to exploit

Share and Enjoy !

Man United will strengthen their grip on second place if they beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

After progressing to the last 16 of the Europa League, Manchester United will look to tighten their grip on second place in the Premier League on Sunday when they travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea.

United beat Chelsea on their last visit to the Bridge, a 2-0 win in February 2020, and a repeat result would lift the Red Devils three points clear of third-placed Leicester City, who lost at home to Arsenal in Sunday’s early kick-off.

However, a win for Chelsea would move the Blues to within three points of the Red Devils.

Chelsea have been rejuvenated under Thomas Tuchel in recent weeks with the German yet to lose since replacing Frank Lampard in January.

The Blues are also coming off the back of an impressive result in the Champions League, too, having beaten La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid 1-0 in their last-16 first leg encounter on Tuesday.

And while Roy Keane insists United can’t ‘relax’ with plenty of football still to be played before a top-four finish is secured, the Irishman believes Chelsea is a ‘good game’ for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Keane told Sky Sports: “OK, there’s been some sort of a reaction with the Chelsea players to the new manager, particularly out of possession, there’s obviously more intensity, but I don’t think they’ve had a test yet like what United will offer today going forward.

“I think the attacking players for United will look at Chelsea’s back three, back five and they’ll fancy it.

“There are still question marks over United, particularly at the back, but every time I watch United playing I still think they’ve got at least two goals in them, so you’d fancy them to score one or two today and that’ll put pressure on Chelsea.

Keane also discussed United’s poor results against the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ this season with Solskjaer’s side having managed just four points from six games, scoring once.

“They conceded six that day [against Tottenham] and that was obviously a huge setback for them,” he said.

“It took them a while to recover in terms of their home form, but there’s clean sheets, there’s positives to look at.

“You still have to analyse where they are in the league and they’re in a good position, they’ve recovered well from the huge disappointment at the start of the season.

“We said at the start of the season ‘could they be the best of the rest’ and I think they have a good chance of doing that.”

