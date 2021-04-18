Keane has been out of management since leaving Ipswich Town in 2011.

Roy Keane looks set to miss out on the Celtic manager job with the Irishman fearing he has been overlooked after talks with the club’s board, according to the Scottish Sun.

Keane has been touted as one of the potential candidates to succeed Neil Lennon on a permanent basis at Parkhead with the Manchester United legend believed to be keen on a return to management.

However, the Sun’s report claims that Keane’s ‘chances are fading fast’ after Eddie Howe’s interview for the position.

Morning all, another bright, cold day out there. Here’s Roy Keane opening his account for Celtic in 2006. We got him at a very late stage in his career and he admits his hip was giving him problems by then but there were still glimpses of that class he had. pic.twitter.com/wHyNtgC0nX — Lisbon Lion (@tirnaog_09) April 12, 2021

Keane linked with vacant manager’s position at Celtic.

The former Bournemouth boss is said to be Celtic’s top target but there have been reports in recent days that the Englishman could be in line to replace Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace in the summer.

As for Keane, the Corkman apparently divided the Celtic hierarchy during talks. While some admired the 49-year-old’s passion, others felt the club need to target a ‘more modern coach’.

Keane has been out of management since leaving Ipswich Town in 2011. Before that he spent two-and-a-half years as Sunderland boss, leading the Black Cats to Premier League promotion in 2007.

Roy Keane and Celtic.

He is thought to be enthusiastic about the idea of taking over at Celtic having briefly played for the Hoops before hanging up his boots in 2006.

While Keane has not managed since Ipswich, he served as Martin O’Neill’s assistant at Ireland and Nottingham Forest and also worked under Paul Lambert at Aston Villa in 2014.

While Celtic’s search continues, former Parkhead manager Gordon Strachan believes interim boss John Kennedy will have a strong claim if he leads the team to Scottish Cup glory.

Celtic face newly-crowned Scottish Premiership champions and Old Firm rivals Rangers in the fourth round at Ibrox on Sunday.

“The longer the season goes on without any managerial clarity it might be stronger for John,” Strachan told Football Pass.

“You have to remember Neil Lennon was appointed in the shower after a cup final.

“So I think John will be hoping for his shower in the cup final and will be keeping one eye on the door.

