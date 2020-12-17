Roy Keane’s brutally honest reaction to Man United winning the Treble

“In the circumstances I couldn’t say it.”

This year, the pandemic forced us to turn back time and watch great sporting events of old.

With no live sport on the horizon back in March, this particular writer decided to tuck into a lockdown diet of old Masters tournaments on YouTube and, of course, classic Champions League and World Cup games.

It was great while it lasted, then live sport returned, and the pangs of nostalgia dissipated.

In recent weeks, however, old football has again taken up a prominent place on the weekly podcast menu for some of us.

The lads at Nessun Dorma, for example, released a brilliant three-part look back at the 1998 World Cup, stretching close to seven hours of pure nostalgic bliss.

United Rewind

Hitting a similar sweet spot in recent weeks has been United Rewind, a new podcast, hosted by football writers Rob Smyth and Daniel Harris, which revisits classic Manchester United matches.

The third episode focused on one of United’s most painful European experiences: losing 3-2 at home to Real Madrid in the quarter-final in April 2000.

After winning the Champions League to complete the Treble the previous season, United were much fancied to go all the way once again.

However, after a goalless draw in the first leg in Madrid, Alex Ferguson’s holders came undone at Old Trafford.

A Roy Keane own goal and a brace from Raul left United with a mountain to climb, and while they hit back through David Beckham and a Paul Scholes penalty, the English champions were sent packing.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, went on to win the whole thing, seeing off Bayern Munich in the semi-final before comfortably dispatching Valencia 3-0 in the final.

United’s defeat was particularly harrowing for Keane. After missed the ’99 final through suspension, the Irishman tore through the group stages of the 99/00 season like it was his last at United.

Agony for Keane in Champions League mission.

Keane scored six goals across the two group stages but endured a nightmare that night against Madrid. His own goal was entirely avoidable, as he stretched for the ball despite goalkeeper Raimond van der Gouw’s presence at the near post.

Then, just after Raul had put Real 2-0 up, Keane missed a huge chance to bring United back into the game, firing over from 12 yards after being teed up by Andy Cole.

Listening to the United Rewind podcast sparked curiosity over how Keane felt about that night.

Writing in his first autobiography, the former United captain was as searingly honest as you’d expect.

“We had failed to defend the Champions League,” he wrote.

“To be honest I wasn’t surprised. After winning the treble I knew it would be hard to generate the hunger required to go for the Premiership/Champions League double the following season (United opted out of that season’s FA Cup to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup).

“I felt my pangs of doubt standing in the dressing room at the Nou Camp after we’d beaten Bayern. The champagne was flowing, people were going fucking crazy.

“Of course this was understandable, human nature. But my true, unspoken feeling was that we were unlucky to beat Bayern on the night.”

‘Maybe I was being sour.’

“In the circumstances, I couldn’t say it. I hadn’t contributed. That, though, is what I believed. Bayern ‘bottled’ it, threw it at us.

“Maybe I was being sour, hurt at missing out on the great occasion.

“Don’t be bitter, Roy, let the lads savour the achievement. That argument was countered by another thought: we were dead lucky against a team that bottled it.”

“When I heard the post-game interviews, my doubts increased. A couple of players told the press that after this they didn’t care if they never won another trophy! Hello, I thought.

“Overexcited maybe, but what the fuck are we going to do next year? Is that it? We’ve made history. Now we pack it in? Don’t care if you don’t win another trophy? Jesus. Start thinking like that and you won’t win another trophy.

“Don’t be bitter, Roy, the little voice in my head insisted.”

Unfortunately for Keane, even though his ferocious competitive spirit remained undimmed, he never reached that elusive Champions League high.

The following season, Bayern exacted revenge on United, beating them in the quarter-final en route to their Champions League success.

The season after that, United went even closer, reaching the semi-finals, only to lose to Bayer Leverkusen.

Knockout round defeats by Real Madrid (again), Porto and AC Milan followed in the next three seasons before Keane left United in December 2005.

And while Keane never played in a Champions League final, he was very much a central figure in United’s historic run in ’99. That Champions League success was as much his as it was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s, even if it didn’t feel like it to him that night in the Nou Camp dressing room.

