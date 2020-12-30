Roy Keane on why he never wanted a ‘tea and biscuits’ relationship with Alex Ferguson

“I never wanted to have a cup of tea and some chit-chat.”

Together, Alex Ferguson and Roy Keane helped make Manchester United English football’s dominant force in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Under Ferguson, Keane won seven Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the Champions League.

Of course, the pair’s relationship disintegrated towards the end of Keane’s time at Old Trafford, leading to his departure in November 2005.

However, even when United were at their Treble-winning peak, Keane never felt he was ‘in’ with Ferguson, nor did he want to be.

In September 2019, Keane appeared on Sky Sports‘ Monday Night Football programme for United’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

After the game, Jamie Carragher asked Keane about the dynamic of his relationship with Ferguson during their heyday.

The Cork native’s response was typically forthright and revealing.

‘I never wanted that relationship with any manager I worked under’

“I remember when I first went to United and we trained at The Cliff,” recalled Keane.

“I know some of the senior players would go upstairs and almost have a cup of tea with Alex Ferguson and some of the other coaching staff.

“Robbo [Bryan Robson] would be up there, Brucey [Steve Bruce], Pally [Gary Pallister] – they’d all be having a chit-chat. I never wanted that relationship with any manager I worked under, I never wanted to have a cup of tea and some chit-chat.

“I think our relationship, if I want to analyse it, we both loved and wanted to do what was best for Man United. There was huge respect between us. Unfortunately, that was probably lost at the end, but ultimately I look back on my time with Alex Ferguson and he was a brilliant manager, and very very good to me, there was no getting away from that.”

Keane also opened up on Ferguson’s observation that the Irishman was ‘running the dressing room’ during the latter stages of his United career.

“It doesn’t take away from my career at United, 12-and-a-half years are fantastic,” added the former Sunderland manager.

“As you (Carragher) said, these things happen towards the end, but I never felt I was ‘in’ with Alex Ferguson, or because I was captain, we were pals – never.

‘Senior players run the dressing room’ – Keane

“I always kept it purely professional. And this idea of having a cup of tea upstairs in the canteen and a biscuit, not for me.

“I think we both loved winning and we both wanted the best for Man United. I know he was critical of me towards the end, almost saying that I was running the dressing room, but I was.

“Senior players run the dressing room. As you know, at club level, managers are very rarely in the dressing room, at the training ground particularly.

“You ask any of the players, when I was at Forest, Des [Walker], Stuart Pearce, Des would organise it. When I went to United, Robbo, Brucey, Eric, they’d be organising stuff. Senior players run the dressing room so that role kind of fell on me.

“I still don’t think I ever crossed that line with anybody where I was more important than the other players or question things at the club. No, I was there to try and help people. Did I make mistakes and get a few calls wrong? Probably, yeah, but I also like to think I got a few things right.”

Read More About: Alex Ferguson, Manchester United, roy keane