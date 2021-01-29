Rio Ferdinand reveals what Van Nistelrooy told Ronaldo in furious Man United bust-up

Van Nistelrooy said Ronaldo should be “in the circus.”

Rio Ferdinand has offered a revealing glimpse into Cristiano Ronaldo’s mindset after lifting the lid on how the Portuguese superstar’s bust-up with Ruud van Nistelrooy drove him to become the world’s best player.

Ronaldo joined United as a cocksure teenager in 2003, while Van Nistelrooy at that stage had already established himself as the goalscorer-in-chief at Old Trafford.

While Ronaldo went on to produce a series of spectacular performances for United, he was a raw, step-over-happy winger during the formative stages of his time in England.

Ronaldo and Van Nistelrooy bust-up.

And Ferdinand has spoken about how Van Nistelrooy had little time for the youngster’s penchant for showboating.

“It didn’t happen instantly but he [Ronaldo] was unbelievably skillful and he was there to entertain the crowd,’ Ferdinand said on BT Sport on Thursday.

“He used to get snapped in training but I remember one time, I think it was a good moment for him but he didn’t take it too well.

“Ruud [Van Nistelrooy] was the man at United at the time. He was the man who scored all the goals.

“Ronaldo had the ball wide and was doing tricks and Ruud was making the run in the box, Ronaldo didn’t pass and Ruud went crazy, screaming.

“‘He should be in the circus, he shouldn’t be on the pitch,’ Ruud said and walked in, off the training pitch, and Ronaldo got upset and angry – ‘why is he talking to me like that?.'”

What United players would tell Ronaldo to wind him up.

Ferdinand explained that while some players would retreat into their shells after such an encounter, it only strengthened Ronaldo’s resolve to prove any doubters wrong and reach the pinnacle of the sport.

“He was 18 or 19 at the time,” added Ferdinand, who also revealed what he and his United teammates would tell Ronaldo to wind him up.

“Some kids would’ve gone under and lost confidence. Some would’ve kept doing the same but Ronaldo knew that Ruud might be right and then it became all about numbers, about statistics, goals. What is going to make him the best player in the world?

“We used to say to him, take the mic out of him and say ‘you are not the real No. 7 at the club, you’ve got George Best and Beckham’ and you could see him thinking, ‘how can I derail them?’

“You can’t look any further than Cristiano Ronaldo.” “I don’t know a stronger, more determined, obsessed player that I’ve shared a changing room with.”@rioferdy5 on why CR7 made the biggest influence at Man Utd during his time at the club ✨#PLTonight pic.twitter.com/Xq6RJGHAe0 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 28, 2021

“About mindset, I don’t know a stronger, more determined, obsessed player that I’ve shared a changing room with,” Ferdinand said.

“I was fortunate to watch him go from a boy to a man over a few years and him affecting training sessions. He was absolutely obsessed with winning a training session and scoring the last goal.”

