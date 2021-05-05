Rio Ferdinand explains why he rates Phil Foden above Erling Haaland

“In terms of this moment, Foden is the best on form.”

Rio Ferdinand believes Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is the ‘best young player in the world right now on form’ after the 20-year-old helped Pep Guardiola’s side reach the Champions League final.

Foden set up Riyad Mahrez’s second goal as City beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 (4-1 on aggregate) to book their place in European club football’s showpiece for the first time.

City will play either Chelsea or Real Madrid in the final in Istanbul on May 29, and while Mahrez scored three of City’s four goals across the two legs, Ferdinand reserved his most effusive praise for Foden following the game.

Man City saw off PSG to reach the Champions League final.

“At the moment I would say Phil Foden is the best young player in the world right now on form,” Ferdinand told BT Sport.

“[Erling] Haaland is yet to play at this level. In terms of this moment, Foden is the best on form.”

It’s worth pointing out at this stage that, while Ferdinand is right to say Haaland has not yet played in a Champions League semi-final, the Norwegian has scored 53 goals in 56 games for Borussia Dortmund.

Phil Foden with a Lionel Messi esque kind of dribble. pic.twitter.com/vG1T9fJIjk — Stan (@FutbolStan_) May 4, 2021

Ferdinand proceeded to laud Guardiola’s City machine, saying their interchangeability reminds him of Total Football.

“They’re doing it in a fantastic manner. I’m not a City fan but I enjoy watching them play football. Mahrez, Sterling, De Bruyne, Silva, Gundogan, they interchange, the fluidity they play with – it’s Total Football.

“By the end of it they were taking the mick, it was embarrassing for PSG, a team who are full of experience and full of winners. Huge hats off to Pep and his team.

10 – Phil Foden is the sixth different Premier League player to record double figures for both goals (14) and assists (10) in all competitions this season, and the only Manchester City player to do so this term. Catalyst. pic.twitter.com/AXD2URtDKH — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 4, 2021

“[It was a] totally dominant display – we were wondering ‘is it a step too far?’ The last 45 minutes in Paris was a pivotal moment, we wondered ‘can they carry the same momentum?’

“[Ruben] Dias and [John] Stones were impenetrable, Foden and Mahrez were immense going forward, Fernandinho was superb at the age of 36, it was a very, very good performance from a top, top team.”

Joe Hart, also in the BT Sport studio, added: “Look at his [Foden’s] freedom. His name is Phil, he’s 20 from Stockport and he’s lighting it up! It’s so important for Man City to have a player doing that.”

Read More About: Champions League, Erling Haaland, Manchester City, phil foden, rio ferdinand