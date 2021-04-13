Rio Ferdinand explains why Jesse Lingard joining Arsenal is unlikely

“The fans would rip the place apart. He disrespected the Emirates in a way that hadn’t been seen.”

Arsenal fans would be unhappy with the club signing Jesse Lingard, according to Rio Ferdinand.

Earlier this week, the Evening Standard reported that the Gunners will look to sign Lingard this summer if they fail to secure Martin Odegaard on a permanent deal.

Odegaard has impressed since joining the north Londoners on loan from Real Madrid in January but the Norwegian’s future remains up in the air.

Jesse Lingard.

And Lingard, who has been outstanding on loan at West Ham from Manchester United, could be an option for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Lingard has scored eight goals in nine games for David Moyes’ Hammers, helping the east London club stay in contention for Champions League qualification.

However, Ferdinand does not think Lingard’s arrival at Arsenal would go down well with the club’s fanbase given how he ‘disrespected’ the Emirates while playing for United.

“Yeah but you know what they [Arsenal fans] wouldn’t have him there,” Ferdinand said on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel.

“The way he moonwalked off that pitch once, they wouldn’t have it. The fans would rip the place apart. He disrespected the Emirates in a way that hadn’t been seen.

“Listen West Ham will have a fight to get him by the way because I think other teams are going to be like: ‘Listen, we want him!’

“He’s not going to go to Arsenal over West Ham, obviously but there will be other teams. He ain’t going nowhere near Arsenal.”

Jesse Lingard vs Leicester pic.twitter.com/rPsnulwH6P — Hamad (@HMDComps) April 11, 2021

Lingard on Moyes.

In addition to Arsenal, West Ham remain a possible destination for Lingard, who has praised Moyes’ role in reviving his Premier League career.

“He [Moyes] has been really good, I knew him from my time at Man United and we had a conversation back then, me and my family with him about letting me go on loan to Birmingham [City] and obviously he let me go on loan there,” Lingard, who scored twice in West Ham’s 3-2 win over Leicester on Sunday, told the BBC’s Football Daily podcast.

“West Ham was one of the later clubs to come in to get me on loan on deadline day and it was only right to repay the favour by coming and helping out here.

“Even when I came we had a couple of words and he said ‘nothing is a given, nothing is guaranteed, you have to work hard to get in the team’ and as soon as he said that it only drove me to work harder and made me hungrier to play.

“And when I did get my chance I was over the moon and full of smiles. It had been a long time and to get back on the grass playing football was amazing.”

LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con and Conan will take to the mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World. The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football. Episode 3 of LOI Arena is free to listen to here. Former Dundalk teammates Robbie Benson and Brian Gatland joined the lads to chat about their clubs contrasting starts to the season, Brian’s cruciate injury and much more. The podcast will form part of a new membership offering from Pundit Arena that focuses on Irish soccer fans for just €3.99 per month, less than a euro per week. Fans can sign up or register to listen for free at https://punditarena.com/loiarena.You can also follow the show on Twitter and contact us via email at loi@punditarena.com. (edited)

Pundit Arena Episode 1 – New Beginnings! – Pundit Arena LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con Murphy and Conan Byrne take to the Mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World. The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football. (28 kB) https://cdn.punditarena.com/uploads/2021/03/loi-1.jpg Pundit Arena Episode 3 – Pundit Arena LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con Murphy and Conan Byrne take to the Mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World. The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football. (28 kB) https://cdn.punditarena.com/uploads/2021/03/loi-1.jpg Pundit Arena LOI Arena Archives – Pundit Arena The League Of Ireland Podcast. twitter.com LOI Arena (@LOI_Arena) | Twitter The latest Tweets from LOI Arena (@LOI_Arena). Con Murphy and Conan Byrne are back with a brand new League of Ireland podcast. Check out new episodes every Sunday evening.

Read More About: Arsenal, Jesse Lingard, Manchester United, rio ferdinand, West Ham