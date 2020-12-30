Rio Ferdinand calls for Leeds to ‘delete tweet’ as club take aim at Karen Carney comments

“Delete tweet!”

Rio Ferdinand has backed calls for Leeds United to delete a Twitter post that took exception to comments made by pundit Karen Carney on Tuesday night.

Speaking on Amazon Prime Sport’s coverage of Leeds’ 5-0 win over West Brom, Carney said that the Yorkshire club’s promotion push last season was aided by the Covid-forced footballing hiatus in March.

Carney comments on Leeds

Carney said: “They (Leeds) out-run everyone and credit to them. My only concern would be, “would they blow up at the end of the season?

“We saw that in the last couple of seasons and I actually think they got promoted because of Covid in terms of it gave them a bit of respite. I don’t know whether they would have gone up if they didn’t have that break.

Leeds responded to Carney, a former England international, with the following tweet:

🤔 “Promoted because of Covid”

🙂 Won the league by 10 points

👋 Hi @primevideosport pic.twitter.com/Ctz18sksZA — Leeds United (@LUFC) December 29, 2020

Shortly after the tweet was posted from Leeds’ account, club owner Andrea Radrizzani said he took ‘responsibility’ for the post, adding that he felt Karney’s comments were ‘completely unnecessary and disrespectful.’

“I take the responsibility of the Club tweet,” said Radrizzani.

“I consider that comment completely unnecessary and disrespectful to our Club and particularly to the fantastic hard work of our players and coaches whom were understanding on the pitch for the last two championship seasons by all stats.”

Leeds, however, have come in for criticism, including from their former player Rio Ferdinand, who called on the club’s social media team to delete the tweet, as can be seen below.

Agree… delete tweet! — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) December 29, 2020

Leeds beat West Brom 5-0 at the Hawthorns to move into 11th place in the Premier League table, recording back-to-back wins for the first time since September.

