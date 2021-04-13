Rio Ferdinand believes Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin would be a ‘fantastic’ signing for Man United

“It’s one out of left-field a little bit but I think he’d have a big impact.”

Rio Ferdinand believes Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin would be a ‘fantastic’ signing for Manchester United.

The Red Devils are expected to chase reinforcements in attack this summer with doubts over Edinson Cavani’s future at Old Trafford.

The Uruguayan, who scored in the win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, is out of contract in the summer and is yet to agree an extension with United amid reports that he favours a return to South America.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Borussia Dortmund goal-machine Erling Haaland are two of the names that are frequently mentioned as possible United strikers, but Ferdinand reckons Calvert-Lewin would be an exciting alternative.

“Listen, Dominic Calvert-Lewin for me, I love him,” Ferdinand said on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel.

‘I’ve watched a lot of Everton this year and he’s one that unnerves defenders. He’s not one you want to play against week in, week out. He’s aggressive, he attacks the ball.

🗣”This morning he was not comfortable, so I decided to leave him out.” Carlo Ancelotti reveals why Dominic Calvert-Lewin has missed out for Everton tonight pic.twitter.com/pVgPouDShc — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 12, 2021

“I was speaking to Carlo Ancelotti earlier this year and he mentioned [Filippo] Inzaghi and said he didn’t need many chances to score goals and he scores goals in and around the six-yard box.

“I look at Calvert-Lewin this season and he’s listened to that, he’s taken that on board.

“Obviously, he seems a real good student of the game and he’s started putting that into his own game.”

Calvert-Lewin, 24, has enjoyed a stellar season for Everton, with 19 goals in 32 games. He has also had an impressive start to his England career with four goals in his first seven caps.

14 – Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s 14 Premier League goals have been worth 14 points to Everton this season, the most points a player has won their club this season. Catalyst. pic.twitter.com/M9zl8Uhjne — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 1, 2021

“We’ve seen the rewards he’s had he’s got into the England squad by scoring loads of goals in and around the six-yard box – scoring those ugly goals,” added Ferdinand.

“I think he’d be a fantastic signing for Manchester United. It’s one out of left-field a little bit but I think he’d have a big impact.

“He’d get on the end of the things created by [Bruno] Fernandes, [Paul] Pogba, [Marcus] Rashford, [Mason] Greenwood etc.

“It’s whether Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] sees that as something that is feasible or am I not going to get the likes of Haaland or Kane?

“If either of those come up they’ll be first choice as long as the money is not crazy and it’s doable.”

Last week, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti admitted that criticism of Calvert-Lewin was ‘fair’ after the forward had missed chances in the Toffees’ 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace (he missed Everton’s 0-0 draw with Brighton on Monday).

“I spoke with Dominic about the situations he had in the game,” said the Italian.

“We tried to improve the situation, we have worked on this, but to be criticised is absolutely normal and sometimes it is also fair. After the game, I said Dominic Calvert‑Lewin and Richarlison could do better in these situations and they know this, absolutely.

“I don’t think they were happy after the game, they were really disappointed after the opportunities they had. You have to accept the critics sometimes, no problem. I think Dominic accepted it. He understood the problem and he has worked on this in the week.”

LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con and Conan will take to the mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World. The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football. Episode 3 of LOI Arena is free to listen to here. Former Dundalk teammates Robbie Benson and Brian Gatland joined the lads to chat about their clubs contrasting starts to the season, Brian’s cruciate injury and much more. The podcast will form part of a new membership offering from Pundit Arena that focuses on Irish soccer fans for just €3.99 per month, less than a euro per week. Fans can sign up or register to listen for free at https://punditarena.com/loiarena.You can also follow the show on Twitter and contact us via email at loi@punditarena.com. (edited) Pundit Arena Episode 1 – New Beginnings! – Pundit Arena LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con Murphy and Conan Byrne take to the Mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World. The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football. (28 kB) https://cdn.punditarena.com/uploads/2021/03/loi-1.jpg Pundit Arena Episode 3 – Pundit Arena LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con Murphy and Conan Byrne take to the Mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World. The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football. (28 kB) https://cdn.punditarena.com/uploads/2021/03/loi-1.jpg Pundit Arena LOI Arena Archives – Pundit Arena The League Of Ireland Podcast. twitter.com LOI Arena (@LOI_Arena) | Twitter The latest Tweets from LOI Arena (@LOI_Arena). Con Murphy and Conan Byrne are back with a brand new League of Ireland podcast. Check out new episodes every Sunday evening.

Read More About: dominic calvert-lewin, everton, Manchester United, Premier League, rio ferdinand