Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic faces prison term for ‘breaking coronavirus rules’

The 22-year-old allegedly breached protocols during lockdown in Serbia.

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic faces a possible six-month prison sentence for breaking quarantine rules in his native Serbia, according to reports.

Spanish outlet El Partidazo de Cope say Serbian officials are demanding a sentence for Jovic for ‘failing to comply with health protocols after his return from Spain’.

Jovic travelled back to Serbia from Madrid at the start of the global pandemic in March despite the Madrid squad being in quarantine after a member of their basketball team tested positive for Covid-19.

Jovic would be required to testify in front of the Belgrade Prosecutor’s Office having been heavily criticised in Serbia earlier this year when photographs of the former Eintracht Frankfurt forward and his girlfriend Sofija, supposedly in Belgrade, circulated on social media.

Jovic’s father, Milan, subsequently claimed the photos were from their time together in Spain.

“I would support that decision if he’d done something wrong, but he arrived in Belgrade and stayed at home,” Milan said via Marca.

“[His girlfriend] Sofia is pregnant and she couldn’t go out [to celebrate her birthday].

“Some photos have emerged of the two out having fun, but they were from Spain.”

Jovic has struggled to make an impact at Real Madrid since joining the La Liga giants in 2019, managing only two goals in 27 games during his debut season.

He is yet to find the back of the net in four games this season and was substituted after 59 minutes in Real’s shock 3-2 Champions League group stage defeat by Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.

