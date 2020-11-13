The reason behind cryptic ‘A’ Premier League celebration has been revealed

Several Premier League players have been seen making the mysterious ‘A’ sign after scoring this season.

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison has revealed the reason why a clutch of Premier League players celebrate scoring a goal by making an ‘A’ with their fingers.

Maddison, Jack Grealish and Dele Alli are some of the players to have plumped for that celebration recently.

And Maddison has explained that it is a nod to a WhatsApp group chat containing several Premier League players.

“We have a little group chat called ‘The Avengers’,’ Maddison told former Ireland international David Meyler for EA Sports.

“There’s a few of us in there, a few of our friends from outside of football, about 10 or 12 people in total. “Jack Grealish, Ross Barkley, Dele Alli and John McGinn are the footballers [in the group].” Maddison is enjoying a strong start to the season with Leicester, who are top of the table with an impressive 18 points from eight games. Grealish has also caught the eye this term with four goals and five assists in seven appearances to help lift Aston Villa to sixth. The 25-year-old also notched an assist for Jadon Sancho during England’s 3-0 friendly win over Ireland on Thursday night. However, Alli has struggled to nail down a spot in Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham team with the 24-year-old having managed only one league start this term. Alli was last seen in the league during Spurs’ 6-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on October 4 with just two Europa League appearances since. Speaking recently, Mourinho admitted he feels ‘hurt’ when he leaves Alli out of his Tottenham team. “Dele is working hard and I feel very hurt when I don’t select him or even don’t have him on the bench, but this is the consequence of the attacking players we have,” said Mourinho.

