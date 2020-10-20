Phil Jones and Sergio Romero excluded from Man United Premier League squad

Phil Jones and Sergio Romero have been left out of Manchester United’s 25-man Premier League squad for the 2020/21 season.

According to the BBC’s Simon Stone, Jones and Romero now face the ignominy of being frozen out of the United first-team with neither player having been selected for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Champions League squad.

Jones, 28, has endured a nightmare couple of years with repeated injuries. Last season, the centre-back was restricted to just two Premier League appearances, one of which was an error-strewn display in United’s 3-3 draw at Sheffield United.

Jones last played in United’s FA Cup win over Tranmere Rovers in January. Signed from Blackburn Rovers in 2011, he has made 224 appearances in nine years at Old Trafford.

The defender is expected to leave the club in January, although United are said to want £20m for his signature with Jones having signed a new deal in 2019, tying him down to the Red Devils until 2023.

Romero, meanwhile, has fallen down the pecking order under Solskjaer following Dean Henderson’s return to the club.

Henderson spent the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons on loan at Sheffield United but has returned to challenge David de Gea for the United gloves.

Solskjaer also has veteran Englishman Lee Grant as a back-up option for De Gea and Henderson.

Romero, who has 96 caps for Argentina, has been used mainly as a cup goalkeeper during his time at United, managing only seven Premier League appearances since arriving on a free transfer in 2015.

The 33-year-old’s contract is due to expire in 2021. Romero was linked with a move to Everton over the summer but a deal failed to materialise.

