Manchester United defender Phil Jones linked with loan move to Newcastle United

It could be the move to breathe new life into his career.

Newcastle United are interested in signing Manchester United centre-back Phil Jones on loan in January, according to the Northern Echo.

Jones has been tipped to leave Old Trafford after being left out of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Premier League squad.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce, a one-time United centre-back, is keen to bolster his central defensive options in January having failed to land Arsenal’s Rob Holding in the summer.

Newcastle are currently 13th in the Premier League table after taking 14 points from their opening games.

As per the report, Bruce is only interested in taking Jones on loan until the end of the season with the 28-year-old under contract at Old Trafford until 2023.

Injuries have wrecked Jones’ United career

Injury-prone Jones has fallen out of favour at United. The 27-time England international has not featured for the Red Devils since January’s FA Cup win over Tranmere Rovers, and his future at the club was plunged into doubt when he was excluded from Solskjaer’s squad.

Last season, injuries restricted the defender to just two appearances in the Premier League, while he managed only 15 during the 2018/19 campaign.

In October, Solskjaer hinted that Jones could yet feature for United this season once he regains his fitness.

“Phil has been injured and he’s had an operation and he’s working really hard to be back. He’ll hopefully get fit during December,” said the Norwegian.

“That was a natural thing, when you’re injured you can’t really be in the squad, can you? He’s working really diligently and he’ll be coming back soon.”

Jones, who joined United from Blackburn Rovers in 2011, has in recent months also been linked with a move to the Championship, with Middlesbrough and Derby County – who are currently managed by Jones’ former United teammate Wayne Rooney on an interim basis – among the clubs said to be interested.

