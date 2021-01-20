‘I’d be quite excited to see that change made’ – Stiliyan Petrov backs Roy Keane to replace Neil Lennon as Celtic boss

“Would that fire get back to the Celtic players again? I think it would.”

Celtic legend Stiliyan Petrov has backed Roy Keane to replace Neil Lennon in the Parkhead dugout with pressure mounting on the Northern Irishman after a troubling run of results.

Celtic have picked up just two points from their last three league games and are currently 21 points adrift of Scottish Premiership pacesetters Rangers (albeit with three games in hand).

The Hoops also came in for heavy criticism recently after travelling to Dubai for a training camp amid the current Covid-dominated landscape.

On the pitch, Lennon has struggled to get the best out of his players, following up a disappointing Old Firm defeat by Rangers with home draws against Hibernian and Livingston.

And Petrov, who won three league titles during his seven-year spell at Celtic, believes it is time for a change in management with the Bulgarian backing Roy Keane to succeed Lennon.

“Is he going to be somebody who the Celtic fans would like to see in charge? I think so,” Petrov told The Celtic Huddle.

“It’s needed. Does Roy go head to head with Steven Gerrard and compete with the same intensity and same desire? Yes he does.

“Would I look forward to it? Yes. Would that fire get back to the Celtic players again? I think it would.”

Petrov would be ‘excited’ by Keane appointment

Petrov added that he would be ‘excited’ to see Keane in the Celtic dugout having played alongside the Irishman during his brief spell at the club during the 2005/06 season.

“Compare what Steven Gerrard has done at Rangers,” said Petrov.

“Now, he has a team who are ready to compete and fight for the jersey, the manager and the cause. That’s what we need Celtic to start doing again.

“I’d be quite excited to see that change made and Roy being given a chance, it would be interesting to see if that would happen.

🗣”We won’t stop trying in the league” Neil Lennon has admitted that Celtic may be unable to close the 21-point gap to Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership but vows his side will not stop trying to do so pic.twitter.com/eQ9D1oq5IE — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 20, 2021

“I think a new manager has to come in with his own staff.

“I was in a dressing room when that happened back in 2000, when Martin O’Neill replaced John Barnes. The change was needed. I think they have to make a change now.”

Keane has not managed since leaving Ipswich Town in 2011 but was last week linked with the vacant Sheffield Wednesday job with the Owls having sacked Tony Pulis after just 10 games in charge.

