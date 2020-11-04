Paul Scholes criticises Man United forward Anthony Martial’s display in Basaksehir defeat

Scholes was not impressed with the Frenchman’s contributions.

Paul Scholes has offered a withering assessment of Anthony Martial’s performance in Manchester United’s Champions League defeat by Istanbul Basaksehir.

Martial scored in Turkey but it proved in vain as first-half strikes from Demba Ba and Edin Visca lifted the Turkish champions to a momentous win over the troubled Red Devils.

Despite Martial’s header late in the first half, which gave United hope after going 2-0 behind, Scholes was left exasperated by the 24-year-old’s lack of movement as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men fell to a second successive defeat following Sunday’s loss to Arsenal.

Speaking on BT Sport, former United midfielder Scholes said: “I’m a big fan of Anthony Martial, but the amount of times I looked up and he was walking – he has to realise, as a centre forward, every now and again you have to move if you’re going to score a goal.

“You can’t just be walking in front of two centre-backs doing nothing.

“When a midfielder player has got time on the ball – I look up he’s walking. Rashford is coming to the ball – it’s not his strength. Sometimes, experienced players like a Matic have to tell them. They need coaching through a game.”

2 – In his 32nd Champions League appearance, Anthony Martial has scored in back-to-back games in the competition for the first time; his strike came just 137 seconds after Istanbul had gone 2-0 ahead. Lifeline. pic.twitter.com/VR1sSwChwm — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 4, 2020

Earlier in the night, Scholes – who previously criticised Martial for ‘conning’ United fans into thinking he was a number nine – had ridiculed the ’embarrassing’ defending that led to Basaksehir’s opener, likening it to watching ‘under-10s football’.

Speaking after the game, Solskjaer admitted the performance was unacceptable as he prepares for a must-win trip to Everton on Saturday.

“Against a team that worked and ran and well they hit us on the break a couple of times and score a couple of goals like you sometimes doing Europe when you don’t defend well enough,” said Solskjaer.

Paul Scholes on Man Utd’s defending for Demba Ba’s opener 😬😩 pic.twitter.com/JNftbK97aY — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 4, 2020

“We play a short corner and forget about the man up top and that’s unforgivable and of course the second one as well we’re not very well organised to counter-press and win the ball back when we play in.

“Two soft goals to give away and then we didn’t have enough to come back in the second half. We had 45 minutes to save something from the game – we threw everything at it but couldn’t break them down.”

