Paul Pogba pinpoints the key difference between Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Pogba had a fractious relationship with Mourinho during their time together at United.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been speaking about the key differences between Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in terms of their style of management.

When United re-signed Pogba from Juventus in 2016, Mourinho claimed the Frenchman could be ‘the heart’ of the club over the next decade.

However, Pogba and Mourinho clashed during their time together at Old Trafford before the Portuguese coach’s dismissal in December 2018.

Pogba seems to enjoy a more amicable relationship with Solskjaer with the 2018 World Cup winner claiming Mourinho went against his players at United.

“What I have now with Ole is different, he wouldn’t go against the players,” Pogba told Sky Sports. “He wouldn’t go against the players.

“Maybe Ole wouldn’t pick them, but it’s not like he puts them on the side like they don’t exist anymore. That’s the difference between Mourinho and Ole.

“Once I had a great relationship with Mourinho, everybody saw that, and the next day you don’t know what happened. That’s the strange thing I had with Mourinho and I cannot explain to you because even I don’t know. So, yeah.”

Pogba expanded on his comments by explaining that Solskjaer helped repair Luke Shaw’s fractured confidence after the left-back’s difficult experience playing under Mourinho.

“Maybe [Solskjaer’s methods work] because he is a bit closer to the people,” said Pogba.

“Every coach has their own way to coach and deal with players, and as a player you have to adapt. Sometimes it doesn’t suit you and sometimes it does.

🗣”We won the game, he [Mourinho] lost the game and he doesn’t want to speak about the game, he wants to speak about the dad of someone, that’s what he does. Everybody knows it, it’s very Mourinho.” Paul Pogba reacts to Sundays post-match comments made by Mourinho and Solskjaer pic.twitter.com/sWZsmS5JvB — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 16, 2021

“Ole has helped Luke a lot, it was a difficult season with Luke and Mourinho, and he has proved he has the quality he always had and the trust of the manager.”

Pogba and United sailed into the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday evening with a 2-0 win over Granada at Old Trafford seeing the Red Devils through 4-0 on aggregate.

Pogba captained United for the first time in two years and set up Edinson Cavani’s opener before picking up a yellow card, which forced Solskjaer into replacing the midfielder with Donny van de Beek at half-time.

“We all know Dzeko! “It feels like a proper European tie. Roma is a club with lots of history, but we’ve done well against Italian teams before.” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eyes Manchester United’s last four opponents… 🎙 @msmith850 #UEL pic.twitter.com/MOdYjFlQO5 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 15, 2021

“I had to come off,” he told BT Sport after the game. “But I know that if I come off the other players who come in they will make the difference as well.

“So this yellow card was unfortunate. For me it wasn’t a yellow card and I’m sure for a lot of people. But you’ve got to accept it. I think it was a foul against me, but we won that is the most important thing.”

