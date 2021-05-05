“He needs a coach who understands him.”

Paul Pogba must leave Manchester United if he wants to realise his full potential, according to former Chelsea defender Marcel Desailly.

Pogba’s future was the subject of intense speculation earlier this season when his agent, Mino Raiola, claimed the Frenchman wanted to leave Old Trafford.

The 28-year-old has since found some form to re-establish himself as a regular starter under United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but his contract is due to expire in 2022.

Marcel Desailly: Paul Pogba should leave Man United.

Asked on beIN Sports if Pogba has realised his potential since rejoining United from Juventus in 2016, Desailly said: “No, not yet, not yet, but not especially because he’s not committed.

“Probably because the elements around him are not fitting with his quality, his state of mind.”

Desailly, a World Cup winner with France in 1998, added that Pogba needs a coach ‘who understands him’, suggesting that Solskjaer has not played a system that brings out the best in the midfielder.

Pogba needs a coach who understands him – Desailly.

“He needs a good city,” he added. “He needs a good team who play for him. He needs a coach who understands him.

“[Didier] Deschamps readjusted Pogba during the World Cup. He changed his system to 4-2-3-1 for Pogba.

“Out of four elements to make Pogba the best. If only two of the elements are there it’s not enough for him to express himself.

This Pogba goal isn’t talked about enough 😏 pic.twitter.com/kn9wH4XCCG — Ernest Coleman (@cole__xy) May 3, 2021

“There is two out of four [at Manchester United] so probably he has to go somewhere else to gain an extra one to potentially be able to show that consistency and that talent that he has and shine in the football world.”

Solskjaer refused to be drawn on Pogba’s future in March after he scored a crucial away goal against AC Milan to seal United’s place in the Europa League quarter-finals.

“I think everyone in the team, and Paul included, are just focused on doing as well as we can this season,” said Solskjaer.

“I don’t think any energy would be used on the speculation. Of course, we’ve got discussions and talks.

“When you see Paul playing like tonight (against AC Milan), when you see him come back training, it shows how much he cares for us and how much he enjoys playing and how much we can benefit from having him here.”

Read More About: Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer, Paul Pogba