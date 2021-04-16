Paul Pogba responds to Jose Mourinho’s comments after Tottenham-Man United game

Pogba said “it’s very Mourinho”.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has hit back at Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho’s comments following Sunday’s Premier League clash between the sides.

United recovered from going a goal down to win 3-1 and tighten their grip on second place while heaping further pressure on Mourinho at Spurs.

However, following the game, Mourinho reacted angrily to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s comments regarding Son Heung-min’s role in United’s disallowed opener.

Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Son went down in a heap after being caught by Scott McTominay’s outstretched arm in the build-up to Edinson Cavani’s disallowed goal.

The South Korean was criticised for overplaying the contact as Mourinho and Solskjaer engaged in a war of words with the United boss having claimed that the Spurs forward had “conned” the referee.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of United’s league game against Burnley on Sunday, Pogba responded to Mourinho.

Pogba on Mourinho’s comments.

“I don’t know what happened, I’m sure Mourinho said something that would make people speak, that’s what he does,” said the Frenchman.

“We got the result we wanted, Ole knows it and we enjoyed that moment because we know Mourinho and we know what he likes. We don’t need this [war of words], we just focus on us.

“We won the game, he lost the game and he doesn’t want to speak about the game, he wants to speak about the dad of someone, that’s what he does. Everybody knows him, it’s very Mourinho.”

Speaking after the game, Solskjaer said: “I have to say, if my son gets that in the face from one of his mates, stays down for three minutes and needs 10 of his mates to help him up, he won’t get any food.”

Mourinho’s response was a strong one with the former United boss saying he was “very disappointed” to hear Solskjaer’s comments.

He said: “I just want to say, Sonny is very lucky that his father is a better person than Ole, because I think a father – I am a father – you have to always feed your kids, it doesn’t matter what they do.

“If you have to steal to feed your kids, you steal. I am very, very disappointed, and like we say in Portugal bread is bread and cheese is cheese, I told Ole already what I think about his comments.”

