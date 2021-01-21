Pogba scored the winner in United’s win over Fulham.

Paul Pogba has just had one of his better weeks as a Manchester United player.

A few weeks back, speculation swirled around the Frenchman’s future at Old Trafford following comments from his agent Mino Raiola, who claimed that the midfielder was not happy at the club.

And while Pogba has not commented directly on his agent’s remarks, United’s No.6 has silenced his critics in the most effective manner at his disposal: by improving his performances.

The French midfielder followed up his winner against Burnley with an even better strike to sink Fulham, curling an unstoppable left-footed shot into the corner as United maintained their momentum at the Premier League’s summit.

Of course, while Pogba left Turf Moor and Craven Cottage with that infectious smile and his chest puffed out, there was disappointment after Sunday’s draw with Liverpool.

Pogba was guilty of missing a presentable chance to help United to take all three points away from Anfield when he fired straight at Alisson.

Following the game, reports emerged claiming that the former Juventusn star had apologised to the United dressing room for missing the chance.

However, the Frenchman refuted such claims during his BT Sport interview after the Fulham game.

About Paul Pogba last night…🤩pic.twitter.com/kPOjeFKe7Z

“It is not like I apologised, but I was really mad,” he said.

“I was really mad that I was close to the goal and maybe should’ve done better.

“But today it went in so I am really happy. Most important was the win today. We did it the hard way and did it the beautiful way.”

🗣"If you don't shoot, you don't know what's going to happen. It was a beautiful goal and a beautiful victory!" Paul Pogba can't stop smiling after THAT goal and a solid performance. 😍

Pogba also revealed that he did not expect to produce such a sweet strike with his left foot for his goal against Fulham.

“I hit it well,” he said.

“I didn’t expect my left foot to be like this. You know, if you don’t try you don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m really glad the ball went in. It was a beautiful goal and a beautiful victory. That’s the most important.”

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also expressed his delight at his player’s performance, while joking that he never scored a left-footed goal like that during his career.

“Paul’s enjoying his football, he’s mentally very happy, he’s physically in very good shape and we know all about his talent,” Solskjaer said.

“I scored a couple of decent left-foot goals in my day but not one that good, not one from 25 yards into the top corner. It was a great goal.

“We’ve always said Paul Pogba can do everything, he can play wide, in central midfield, create chances and score goals. He’s really come on.

“The key was getting him match fit. Today he was in midfield and he was so committed and got tackles in as well as his goal.”

