Paul Ince criticises Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactics in Man United’s draw with Liverpool

“They just sat deep and it disappointed me.”

Paul Ince has hit out at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactics in Manchester United’s scoreless draw with Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool and United played out a stalemate with the Red Devils spurning the game’s two best chances in the second half as Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba were both denied by Alisson.

However, Ince – who spent six years at United prior to joining Liverpool from Inter Milan in 1997 – compared Solskjaer’s game plan to that of Jose Mourinho, who was criticised for his defensive tactics in big games during his time in charge at Old Trafford.

“You could see the game plan with Manchester United, you saw it from the first whistle – they defended very, very deep,” Ince told talkSPORT.

“I thought United were very poor in the first half.

“I remember a few years ago when Mourinho took United to Anfield, he parked the bus and got absolutely slaughtered for it – that’s exactly what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did in the first half.”

Ince suggested that it goes against United’s DNA to set up to defend at Anfield. The draw handed Manchester City the initiative in the Premier League title race with Pep Guardiola’s side two points adrift of their neighbours with a game in hand.

“We knew they were going to defend and rely on their quick players like Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford to counter-attack Liverpool,” added Ince.

“But I’ve played in Man United teams… you don’t go to Anfield to defend.

“Especially at a time where they’ve got two of their best midfield players playing at centre-half and they haven’t scored in the last two games.

“I wanted to see them have a go at Liverpool, because they were there for the taking.

“This was an opportunity for Man United to go there and show what they were all about, but they just sat deep and it disappoints me.”

Manchester United and Liverpool will resume hostilities in the FA Cup fourth round at Old Trafford on Sunday.

