Paul Ince shares interesting theory about Edinson Cavani’s future at Man United

“All the angles look like he will go.”

Manchester United haven’t always had the best of luck with South American strikers that have scored goals for fun in the French league.

Back in 2014, the Red Devils signed Radamel Falcao on loan from Monaco. While the Colombian’s arrival at Old Trafford sparked excitement, he proved a disappointing recruit, scoring just four times in 29 appearances before failing in a similar manner during a loan spell at Chelsea.

This season, however, Edinson Cavani has largely succeeded where Falcao failed. The Uruguayan, who joined United last year after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, has scored seven times in 25 games, offering Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a genuine alternative to Anthony Martial up front.

#mufc are uncertain whether to extend Edinson Cavani’s contract amid concerns over his availability. United staff are frustrated with Cavani’s recent lay-off with a muscular injury as medical staff had cleared him to play in some games #mulive [men] — utdreport (@utdreport) March 12, 2021

Ince on Cavani.

However, Cavani – who has missed United’s last two games through injury – is out of contract again next summer, with the player’s father this week claiming that his son is not comfortable in England.

While the 34-year-old’s future is yet to be decided, former United midfielder Paul Ince believes Cavani would have felt he does not have a place long-term at Old Trafford while watching United’s win over Manchester City last week

“Cavani has come in and he’s been a revelation,” Ince told talkSPORT.

“I know we talk about Fernandes coming in and being very, very good, but Cavani he’s a natural goalscorer.

“As well as Martial and Rashford can do upfront, when you talk about natural goalscorers, Cavani has showed that when he plays, the runs he makes, he knows where the space is and knows how to score.

“Whether he decides to stay or not I don’t know.

“When you look at the team against Manchester City and how they played he might be thinking ‘well, is this the way they’re going to go next year, am I going to get as many games? I’m not getting any younger’.”

Ince, who won two Premier League titles during his time at United, also believes Cavani would have been upset by his ban following a social media post earlier this season.

In December, Cavani was given a three-match ban and a £100,000 fine for an Instagram post containing a Spanish phrase that is offensive in some contexts.

“I can see him going,” added Ince. “All this social media stuff has not gone down well, it’s a little bit pathetic to be fair, and I can see why Cavani is a little upset about it.

“All the angles look like he will go, but hopefully he’ll leave with a few more goals in the back of the net for United.”

Read More About: Edinson Cavani, Manchester United